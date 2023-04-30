Lifestyle Home Shoppers Call This Trending Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer a 'Space Saver' — and It's Just $13 at Amazon “I bought another for a closet downstairs since the first one worked so well” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 30, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland If your home has a narrow entryway or limited closet space, neatly storing your shoes can be challenging. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a shoe storage solution that doesn't take up much room — and it's just $13. Droves of Amazon shoppers are picking up the Gorilla Grip Over-the-Door Shoe Holder for an easy way to organize their shoes. The popular shoe holder was recently on the site's Movers and Shakers home chart, which shows the most sought-after home and kitchen items in real time. And it's currently the best-selling over-the-door shoe organizer at Amazon. The organizer has 24 pockets made of a breathable mesh material that helps prevent odors from locking in. The mesh isn't opaque, making it a breeze to quickly spot any pair of shoes. Thanks to thick stitching and nonwoven fabric, the durable organizer can hold up to 40 pounds of sneakers, slides, and more footwear. Some shoppers have been able to store boots and heels, too. Even better, no hardware is required to set it up: It comes with four sturdy hooks that grip the top of doors of most sizes. Amazon Buy It! Gorilla Grip 24-Pocket Over-the-Door Shoe Holder, $12.99; amazon.com These Under-Sink Storage Solutions 'Make Organization Easy' — and They're on Sale Amazon customers have left glowing reviews for the shoe holder, which has racked up more than 14,000 five-star ratings. They call it "handy" and "sturdy," with one saying it's "the perfect closet space saver," and another writing that it's "a necessity in a small space." One shopper shared, "It hangs very well and does not bulge out when you put your shoes in the shoe pockets." They also added, "I bought another for a closet downstairs since the first one worked so well," and finished off by saying they "recommend this product for anyone who needs to organize their shoes." Ready for a simple, cost-effective way to store your shoes? Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Gorilla Grip Over-the-Door Shoe Holder for $13! Amazon Buy It! Gorilla Grip 24-Pocket Over-the-Door Shoe Holder, $12.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Gorilla Grip 24-Pocket Over-the-Door Shoe Holder, $12.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Kate Middleton's $190 Pointed-Toe Flats Are Sold Out, but You Can Get the Look for Only $19 Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17 This Space-Saving Gadget Has Shoppers Ditching Their 'Bulky' Strainers and Colanders, and It's Up to 55% Off