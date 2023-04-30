Shoppers Call This Trending Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer a 'Space Saver' — and It's Just $13 at Amazon

If your home has a narrow entryway or limited closet space, neatly storing your shoes can be challenging. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a shoe storage solution that doesn't take up much room — and it's just $13.

Droves of Amazon shoppers are picking up the Gorilla Grip Over-the-Door Shoe Holder for an easy way to organize their shoes. The popular shoe holder was recently on the site's Movers and Shakers home chart, which shows the most sought-after home and kitchen items in real time. And it's currently the best-selling over-the-door shoe organizer at Amazon.

The organizer has 24 pockets made of a breathable mesh material that helps prevent odors from locking in. The mesh isn't opaque, making it a breeze to quickly spot any pair of shoes.

Thanks to thick stitching and nonwoven fabric, the durable organizer can hold up to 40 pounds of sneakers, slides, and more footwear. Some shoppers have been able to store boots and heels, too. Even better, no hardware is required to set it up: It comes with four sturdy hooks that grip the top of doors of most sizes.

Buy It! Gorilla Grip 24-Pocket Over-the-Door Shoe Holder, $12.99; amazon.com

Amazon customers have left glowing reviews for the shoe holder, which has racked up more than 14,000 five-star ratings. They call it "handy" and "sturdy," with one saying it's "the perfect closet space saver," and another writing that it's "a necessity in a small space."

One shopper shared, "It hangs very well and does not bulge out when you put your shoes in the shoe pockets." They also added, "I bought another for a closet downstairs since the first one worked so well," and finished off by saying they "recommend this product for anyone who needs to organize their shoes."

Ready for a simple, cost-effective way to store your shoes? Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Gorilla Grip Over-the-Door Shoe Holder for $13!

