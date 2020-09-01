Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Shoppers Claim This Best-Selling Robot Vacuum Is Better Than a Roomba — and It’s Under $150 Right Now

In the market for an affordable robot vacuum? Amazon shoppers have a recommendation: the Goovi Robot Vacuum.

While you may have not heard of the under-the-radar brand, the vacuum is currently Amazon’s third best-selling robotic vacuum — which is no easy feat with several iRobot Roomba and Eufy models dominating the chart. The Goovi Robot Vacuum has racked up over 4,600 four- and five-star reviews thanks to its slim profile (it’s not even 3 inches tall), powerful suction, and effective cleaning. The vacuum can be used on both carpets and hard floors, has a 120 minute run time, and features a smart movement system, so it identifies obstacles like furniture and won’t fall off stairs or ledges.

The vacuum usually retails for $269, but you can snag it for just $149 for a limited time. It’s currently on sale for 41 percent off, and you can apply a coupon at checkout to get an additional $10 off.

Image zoom Amazon

Goovi Robot Vacuum, $148.94 with coupon (orig. $269); amazon.com

Shoppers rave that their floors have “never been cleaner” since purchasing the Goovi vacuum, and also note that it’s easy to use, super quiet, and works just as well, if not better, than a Roomba.

“We purchased the Goovi robot vacuum to replace our older Roomba as it was starting to scratch our hardwood floors,” one customer wrote. “We've had it for almost two months now and this vacuum works better than our Roomba and is much quieter. It does not get stuck like the Roomba did. We run the Goovi daily and it does an awesome job sucking up the dog hair… It is super easy to empty and keep clean."