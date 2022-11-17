'Goonies' House in Oregon Hits the Market for $1.65 Million Nearly 40 Years After Movie Premiered

Built in 1896, the two-story Victorian home has panoramic views of the same gorgeous Pacific Northwest coastline showcased in the movie

Published on November 17, 2022
Photo: Kent Factora/RETO Media

There's never been a better reason to assemble a group of friends and go hunting for One-Eyed Willy's hidden treasure.

Nearly 40 years after serving as one of the central locations in 1985's The Goonies, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Astoria, Oregon has hit the market for $1.65 million.

The listing is held by Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate.

Kent Factora/RETO Media

In the movie, which was directed by Richard Donner and written by Chris Columbus from a story by Steven Spielberg, Mikey (Sean Astin) and his big brother Brandon (Josh Brolin) lived in the house in the "Goondocks," a fictional blue-collar neighborhood of Astoria.

When a wealthy developer attempts to buy up their home to build a golf course, the brothers find a treasure map in their attic and set out to find the gold and save their house with a little help from some friends (played by Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen and Kerri Green).

Kent Factora/RETO Media

From the listing, it is obvious, the property provides plenty of treasures of its own.

Built in 1896, the two-story Victorian home features white wood siding trimmed in rust, as well as a wraparound porch with a covered deck and panoramic views of the same gorgeous Pacific Northwest coastline showcased in the movie.

Kent Factora/RETO Media

With wood floors throughout, the updated home comes with a fully equipped kitchen, complete with a dishwasher, range stove and refrigerator.

Spilling into the open-format living and family rooms, the interior is soaked in natural light from wall-to-wall windows that look out over the bay.

Kent Factora/RETO Media

But there are likely no more treasure maps to be found as the attic appears to have been converted into an additional bedroom, with its own gold-painted bathroom.

In 2015, the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce estimated that 12,000 to 15,000 people visited the house during The Goondocks, an annual celebration of the movie. That year's festivities marked the film's 30th anniversary.

Kent Factora/RETO Media

Sandi Preston, who admitted that she bought the house as a fan of the movie and would frequently welcome other cinephiles to visit, asked the city to help keep fans off her property that August after the festival's record attendance.

The Goonies cast has reunited on several occasions over the years.

In 2020, the cast had a virtual reunion on Josh Gad's show Reunited Apart, benefitting The Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Spielberg, 75, even made an appearance.

