“We want to make it easier for people to support and spend dollars with the Black businesses they love,” the company shared

Google Launches New Feature That Will Make It Easier to Find and Support Black-Owned Businesses

Google is making it easier to support Black-owned businesses.

In honor of the start of Black History Month, on Feb. 1, Google announced they were launching a new shopping feature that will help users find and purchase products from Black-owned businesses.

Over the past 12 months, search requests for "Black owned businesses" have increased by 600 percent, according to the company, which noted that people are looking for recommendations for everything from restaurants to bookstores, beauty products and more.

"We want to make it easier for people to support and spend dollars with the Black businesses they love," the company wrote in a blog post.

Expanding upon a feature previously launched over the summer, which allowed businesses to identity as being Black-owned on Google Search and Maps, the attribute will now be available to use on Google's Shopping tab.

All participating businesses will also have a custom badge by their name: a black heart on top of an orange-colored background.

The tool will be available for all shoppers and Google Merchants in the United States within the next months, according to Google.

The addition follows similar actions taken by major retailers.

Over the summer, Target launched a badge on its website and app, allowing users to easily identify Black-owned or Black-founded brands.

"We have carried a number of Black-owned brands for years and continue to listen to guests to ensure we offer a compelling and relevant assortment that supports our guests' needs," a Target spokesperson told Yahoo Finance at the time.

"Based on what our guests are searching for, we have started to implement icons online to help our guests find and support Black-owned brands and founders when they shop online," the spokesperson added.