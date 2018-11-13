GMA's Ginger Zee Surprises Disney Super Fan With Trip to All Six Disney Resorts in Seven Days

Ginger Zee is giving one Disney super fan the trip of a lifetime, but even she admits the around-the-world adventure is a little nuts.

ABC News’ chief meteorologist is currently accompanying Patrice Jenkins, a teacher from Hinsdale, Illinois, on a seven-day trip across the globe where they will visit all six Disney resorts: Anaheim, Orlando, Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I love a good travel challenge and this is the greatest I’ll ever attempt I’m sure!” Zee tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Three continents, four countries, six cities, nine parks, more than 23,000 miles and all in one week?! It’s crazy epic…or just crazy. I’ll let you know in a week.”

Zee and Jenkins began their getaway at Disneyland in Anaheim, California—Walt Disney’s very first theme park—on Saturday before jetting off to Paris for a stop at both Disney Parks. They explored Sleeping Beauty’s castle, rode the famous Ratatouille ride where families shrink down to mouse-size, and Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, which is the fastest of all the Space Mountain attractions.

RELATED: Disney World Announces New ‘Nature-Inspired’ Resort to Open in 2022: Everything to Know Now

Each morning on Good Morning America, viewers can find out which of the Disney resorts the duo will be visiting next, and they’ll debut the pair’s best moments from each day’s trip up until Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday on Nov. 16.

“It’s a time where the world needs magic,” Zee says. “It needs Mickey.”

Jenkins and her husband got married at Disney World, and their wedding was complete with a cake in the shape of her favorite character: Mickey-Mouse. Mickey himself even made an appearance to help usher them through their first dance and greet their guests.

“To me, Disney means magic,” she told GMA. “When I think of Disney, I think about dreams coming true and imagining a world that is a faraway place where there’s no pain, no suffering and you can be somebody else.”

“When I was younger, I didn’t have a chance to go to Disney World,” she added. “At the time, my parents couldn’t afford it. But my parents did their best to bring Disney into our home.”

WATCH THIS: Disney-Loving Couple Visits All 6 Theme Parks in 1 Day: ‘It’s Just Been a Dream Come True’

Zee adds that “there’s so much more than just Disney in this journey.”

ABC/Good Morning America

“Patrice had never used her passport before this trip,” Zee says. “She’s about to get five stamps and a whole world of experience and I couldn’t be happier to be her guide.”

Although Zee tells PEOPLE she wished she and Jenkins had a little longer in Paris, and she’s barely sleeping six hours per night on all the planes, she’s “pumped” for the Asian destinations.

ABC/Good Morning America

“I can’t wait to try some of the food!” Zee says. “Shanghai especially. In Hong Kong Disneyland they make Disney Dim Sum that looks just like characters. And Tokyo! They’re known for their crazy popcorn flavors—and popcorn buckets that bring in longer lines than the rides! I love rides and I love Disney so I’m ready to make magic around the world.”

RELATED: Disney Lovers’ Florida House with Two Mickey Mouse–Shaped Pools Hits the Market for $850K

ABC/Good Morning America

As part of the celebration of Mickey’s birthday, Disney is partnering with Make-A-Wish to unlock donations by having people share pictures showing themselves in their Mickey Mouse ears on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #ShareYourEars. Zee and Jenkins are participating in the campaign.

For every post using the hashtag, Disney will donate $5 (up to a maximum of $2 million) to Make-A-Wish.