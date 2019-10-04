Good Bones Star Karen Laine Is Retiring from Family Business with Daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk

Image zoom HGTV

Karen Laine has decided to step back from the company she and her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, started together more than 10 years ago.

If you’ve ever seen Good Bones on HGTV, you’re familiar with Two Chicks and a Hammer, the home renovation business Laine and Starsiak Hawk built from the ground up. The show centers around the company, following the mother-daughter team as they use their home-flipping skills and creativity to breathe new life into run-down properties in their hometown of Indianapolis.

Now, after four seasons of the show, Laine and Starsiak Hawk have announced that one of the two chicks is saying goodbye to her hammer — Laine has decided to retire from the company.

However, she will still be a part of the hit series, focusing now on DIY project rather than whole-home renovations.

“After a long career of practicing law and revitalizing homes and neighborhoods, Karen is retiring from Two Chicks and a Hammer,” reads a post on the company’s Instagram page. “She will still be part of the HGTV show Good Bones! Karen is excited to spend her time doing all the things she loves like spending more time with [husband] Roger, sailing, hanging with her chickens, and working on DIY’s for Good Bones!

Starsiak Hawk also posted a series of photos on Instagram of her and her mom — who both took part in the recent HGTV series A Very Brady Renovation — to announce the decision, writing: “I can’t say thanks to mom enough for her help in creating Two Chicks and a Hammer. I can say, without a doubt, it wouldn’t have been possible without her and not nearly as fun. Although she is taking a step back from the day to day operations, a piece of her will always live on with this company as we carry on with our mission of ‘revitalizing Indianapolis one property at a time.’”

Laine used the Two Chicks and a Hammer blog to share her excitement about moving on to her next chapter, in a post titled “Karen’s Big Announcement.”

“Although it is hard to leave this wonderful group of people, it is exactly how wonderful and capable they are that makes me comfortable leaving,” Laine wrote. “I have complete confidence that the company Mina and I founded, based on the novel idea of improving neighborhoods by rehabilitating the worst houses in a neighborhood, one house at a time, has a bright future! I won’t be far, and will likely just be puttering in the yard!”

Back in 2017, Starsiak Hawk told PEOPLE exclusively that her breakout hit show sort of happened on a whim. She was a part-time waitress with a bachelor’s degree who had no idea what to do next. So she bought a house, fixed it up and recruited her mom somewhere along the journey. The result? Home-renovation TV magic!

“We’ve been doing this for a long time and up until a year ago, my dad kept asking me to go to law school as a backup,” Starsiak Hawk said at the time. “After Good Bones, he finally stopped asking!”

Starting October 21, Starsiak Hawk will be back to using her tool belt on-screen as part of the new HGTV series Rock the Block, which pits four of the network’s female renovation pros against one another in a contest to makeover one whole house each in just four weeks and with a budget of $175,000.

The competitors are no newcomers to home makeover TV: in addition to Starsiak Hawk, the series stars Restored by the Fords‘ Leanne Ford, Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth and Windy City Rehab‘s Alison Victoria.