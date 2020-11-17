Good Bones Star Karen E. Laine Says Home Was Broken Into on Daughter Kelsy's Wedding Day

"It seems very personal and intentional," the HGTV star said

Good Bones' Karen E. Laine is trying to track down the culprit behind a recent break-in at her Indianapolis home.

The HGTV star told local news network WXIN that her house has been broken into three times, with the most recent incident happening on her daughter Kelsy Gray's wedding day on Nov. 7. Laine told the outlet that the burglaries feel "personal" since the perpetrators defecated in her garage.

"Last Saturday someone came in, stole more things, and pooped in the garage. It’s sort of an epithet to say 'I poop on you,' " said Laine, who, prior to starting her remodeling company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, with daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk, was a defense attorney with her own practice.

According to WXIN, the thief stole Laine's husband Roger's bike from their garage in the first break-in, and in the most recent incident, they stole her purse. The outlet reports that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found that her credit card was used multiple times after the robbery.

"It seems very personal and intentional," Laine said. "They know we have a bathroom. That’s what makes it feel personal because it’s not, ‘Oh, I need to go to the bathroom.’ It’s, 'I’m going to leave my feces behind for you to clean up.' "

The reality TV star joked that hers is "probably not the house you want to burglarize because I was immediately on the case."

"I found out where my credit cards were used, I got it to law enforcement. I said you need a warrant today to get an address on this. [Investigators were] able to recover video, so we may have people on video."

Good Bones centers around the Two Chicks and a Hammer company, following the mother-daughter team as they use their home-flipping skills and creativity to breathe new life into run-down properties in their hometown of Indianapolis.

Laine announced in October 2019 that she had decided to retire from her mother-daughter company, though she'd continued to appear on the series, focusing more on DIY projects rather than whole-home renovations.

“After a long career of practicing law and revitalizing homes and neighborhoods, Karen is retiring from Two Chicks and a Hammer,” read a post on the company’s Instagram page. “She will still be part of the HGTV show Good Bones! Karen is excited to spend her time doing all the things she loves like spending more time with Roger, sailing, hanging with her chickens, and working on DIY’s for Good Bones!"

Starsiak Hawk also posted a series of photos of her and her mom on Instagram at the time to announce the decision, writing: “I can’t say thanks to mom enough for her help in creating Two Chicks and a Hammer. I can say, without a doubt, it wouldn’t have been possible without her and not nearly as fun."