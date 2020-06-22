HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens a New Home Store and Wine Bar — See the Photos!

The Good Bones host is taking a page from Chip and Joanna Gaines' book and opening a retail store in Indianapolis

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s latest business venture is officially open!

The HGTV star’s new home store and wine bar Two Chicks District Co. welcomed customers for the first time on Saturday. Located in Indianapolis, the 1,800-square-foot property features a beer and wine spot, food menu, plus lots of shopping.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The idea was it's not just a furniture store or home goods store. It's the hangout place for the neighborhood,” says Starsiak. “Or, if you're going and you're dragging your husband along, there's beer and wine.”

Starsiak adds that the merchandise Two Chicks will offer mimics her style on Good Bones.

Image zoom Two Chicks and a Hammer

Image zoom Two Chicks and a Hammer

“A lot of the stuff that we have in the store is used in the episodes,” she explains. “It's definitely a very similar vibe.” But, there’s also plenty of items not seen on the show. “You can go in there and furnish your house, or you could go in and find gifts for birthdays, everything,” she says, adding, “We also have all kinds of outdoor pots and planters, rugs, flatware. You name it.”

While Starsiak is a pro at home reno, she says getting into the retail and restaurant business was a whole different ball game.

Image zoom Two Chicks and a Hammer

“It was a huge learning curve,” she says. “Making sure everything met health codes, like the sizing of bathrooms doors and where your handwashing station needs to be. We've never had to deal with any of that stuff before.”

Still, opening the store has been a long time coming and a dream come true.

Image zoom Two Chicks and a Hammer

“The plans we've had for a long time. What we wanted to do, what we wanted to buy and stock it with we've known for a while. It was just a matter of getting a bank to lend us the money to actually do it.”