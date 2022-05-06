Amazon Shoppers Say These Bath Towels Make Them Feel 'Pampered,' and They're Up to 66% Off

Consider the Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set, which is currently up to 66 percent off at Amazon. The towel set contains two oversized bath towels measuring in at 30 by 54 inches, two hand towels, and four washcloths, all of which are woven out of 100 percent cotton. Each towel is extra absorbent and durable, so you're left feeling totally dry every time. Plus, the edges are reinforced with double stitches, so the set won't fray or pill over time.