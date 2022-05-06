Amazon Shoppers Say These Bath Towels Make Them Feel 'Pampered,' and They're Up to 66% Off
After you get out of the shower, all you want to do is wrap yourself up in the softest towel. So if you're noticed that the ones you've been using lately are rather starchy and hard, it's time to invest in a new set.
Consider the Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set, which is currently up to 66 percent off at Amazon. The towel set contains two oversized bath towels measuring in at 30 by 54 inches, two hand towels, and four washcloths, all of which are woven out of 100 percent cotton. Each towel is extra absorbent and durable, so you're left feeling totally dry every time. Plus, the edges are reinforced with double stitches, so the set won't fray or pill over time.
The quick-drying towels are available in a host of bright solid colors, including teal, mustard orange, and ivory. When the towels are ready to be cleaned, just toss them in the washing machine in cold water and tumble dry on low. Plus, their material is free of any harmful chemicals or synthetic materials.
Buy It! Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set, $22.09 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
These towels have earned over 12,000 perfect ratings, with reviewers saying they're "so soft" and that they leave you feeling "pampered" after showering. One user shared: "I am definitely going to order many other colors."
Another reviewer explained that they ordered two sets, which were delivered very quickly. "The color, texture, and absorbency are great," they wrote, adding,: "My friends and relatives love these towels." They concluded: "My only regret is that I didn't order them before; my old towels look so shabby compared to these."
Head to Amazon to get the Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set while they're up to 66 percent off!
