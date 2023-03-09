Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with These 'Quick-Drying' Bath Towels, and They're Up to 57% Off

Spring is quickly approaching, and there's no better time to freshen and update the look of your home. And one room that's always ready for a seasonal upgrade is the bathroom. There are plenty of easy ways to spruce it up, like adding a new plush bath mat or a decorative shower curtain, and changing your towels.

Consider the Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set, which is on sale right now at Amazon, and will immediately add a new feel to your bathroom. Everything you need to complete your bathroom setup is included in the set, including two oversized bath towels measuring 27 by 54 inches, two hand towels, and four washcloths, all made from 100 percent cotton. They feature double stitching, strengthening the fabric and preventing it from fraying over time. You'll feel totally dry after each use, as the towels are "quick drying" and "absorb water fast," according to a shopper.

The quick-drying linens are available in 26 colors, including, neutrals, pastels, and bright hues, such as white, turquoise, and coral orange, so at least one is bound to match your bathroom's design. While prices vary by color, you can snag a set for as little as $26.

Buy It! Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Peach, $27.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

To properly care for the towels, wash them separately in cold water and tumble dry them on a low heat setting, according to the brand. It's also recommended to wash the towels before first use.

Over 16,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bath towels a five-star rating, with some leaving reviews that highlight how "soft and absorbent" the towels that will have you feeling "pampered" post-shower really are.

"Nice, thick bath towel set. Great price. Washes and dries nicely," shared one shopper, while another five-star reviewer wrote, "These stay fluffy even after multiple washes."

Another five-star reviewer explained that they ordered two sets of towels for their guest bathroom, and they were instantly impressed. "The color, texture, and absorbency are great," they wrote, and added: "My friends and relatives love these towels. My only regret is that I didn't order them before; my old towels look so shabby compared to these."

Head to Amazon to get the Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set while they're up to 57 percent off.

Buy It! Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Purple in Neon Green, $25.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Purple in Turquoise, $27.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Purple, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Purple in White, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

