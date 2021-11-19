Amazon Shoppers Say You Will 'Fall in Love' with These Bath Towels — and a Set of 8 Is Under $26
One of the loveliest feelings in the world is stepping out of the shower, reaching for a bath towel, and wrapping yourself up in its instant comfort and fuzziness. But if you've noticed lately that your towels are feeling a little raggedy, it's likely time to invest in a new set.
Luckily, you won't have to toss out a ton of money to bring home a bath towel set that's super soft and absorbent. In fact, Amazon has slashed the price of one of its top-rated towels, saving you up to 38 percent off on an 8-piece set. The Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set comes with two oversized bath towels measuring 27 inches by 54 inches, two hand towels, and four washcloths.
Each quick-drying towel is made from 100 percent cotton, making them wonderfully soft, absorbent, and durable. They're free from any synthetic materials or harmful chemicals, with each one bolstered by double stitching so they won't fray overtime. Plus, the towels are machine washable, making for easy cleaning.
Buy It! Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set, $25.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Nearly 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given these towels a five-star rating, writing that you "cannot beat the price" for this set, with one reviewer swearing that "you will fall in love with them."
"There's nothing more disappointing than getting out of the shower and your drying blankets are just plain terrible," one five-star reviewer shared. "Well, that kept happening to me and I was in a pickle. I just didn't know what to do. So I searched and found these drying blankets. Best drying blankets I ever owned."
"I bought two sets of these in aquamarine and sea green for any guests I might have," another user said. "I use the green and aquamarine on alternate days. I can just put an entire set out for guests while the other is being laundered. I also bought sets of matching bath sheets, which are larger than the oversized towels."
Head to Amazon and shop the Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set for up to 38 percent off before this sale ends and the price goes with it.
- Amazon Shoppers Say You Will 'Fall in Love' with These Bath Towels — and a Set of 8 Is Under $26
- Yankee Candles Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday
- Meghan Markle Just Wore the Prettiest Ivory Blouse on The Ellen Degeneres Show — Shop Lookalike Styles Now
- The 'Perfect Faux Leather Leggings' Do Exist, and They're Only $40 at Target