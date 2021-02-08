This Portable Space Heater That ‘Heats a Room in Seconds’ Is Just $36 on Amazon

The GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater is a two-in-one ceramic heater, complete with two heat levels (1500W and 750W) and one cool air fan, which allows the appliance to be used all year round. Simply adjust the thermostat between 0℉ and 158℉ to heat up to 200 square feet in seconds. The heater is constructed from a flame-retardant material and also boasts an automatic safety shutoff system, should it overheat or be knocked over. It can also be placed on the floor or propped up on a table, because the bottom doesn't heat up.