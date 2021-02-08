This Portable Space Heater That ‘Heats a Room in Seconds’ Is Just $36 on Amazon

In case you haven't checked a calendar lately, we're still deep in the throes of winter. The cold months have called for cozying up in fleece-lined bathrobes, staying warm with TikTok-famous hot chocolate bombs, and perpetually slipping into oversized cardigan sweaters. But if that's not enough to keep off the chill while you work from home, consider setting up a portable space heater to keep your feet or hands warm while you type.
The GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater is a two-in-one ceramic heater, complete with two heat levels (1500W and 750W) and one cool air fan, which allows the appliance to be used all year round. Simply adjust the thermostat between 0℉ and 158℉ to heat up to 200 square feet in seconds. The heater is constructed from a flame-retardant material and also boasts an automatic safety shutoff system, should it overheat or be knocked over. It can also be placed on the floor or propped up on a table, because the bottom doesn't heat up.
Compact and powerful, the portable heater has a handle, giving you the option to move it while in operation or to take on the go. It's also refreshingly quiet — lower than 45 decibels — so it won't disturb most people while they sleep. Plus, it's not exuberantly priced; while many space heaters can easily run up into three figures, this one is just $35.99 on Amazon.
Buy It! GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, $35.99; amazon.com
This space heater is an Amazon's Choice product, snagging some 17,000 five-star reviews, with shoppers saying it's "small but mighty" and that it "heats a room in seconds." Many mention they've bought more than one, either to keep in multiple rooms throughout the house or to bring along during winter camping trips.
"[It's a] great heater for camping," one five-star reviewer writes. "We can store it easily in a cabinet in our trailer because it really doesn't take up space. We plug it in, and within about 30 seconds our whole trailer is nice and warm."
"I live in an apartment [where] the heat barely works," another reviewer shares. "Now, I never expected such a little heater could be so amazing. It works better than my actual heat. I can feel my toes again — this heater is an absolute must buy."Add this trusty space heater to your list of winter essentials, and never lose feeling in your fingers and toes again. Shop the GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater for $35.99 on Amazon.
