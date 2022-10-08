Cool weather is already upon us, and those who like a little extra heat might be considering a portable space heater. The question is, which is the best option for small spaces?

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried 31 heaters and declared the GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater the most suitable for making a "small space toasty within just a few minutes." Plus, it's currently on sale for under $30 at Amazon thanks to a coupon you can apply before adding it to your cart.

The space heater has two heat settings and a built-in thermostat that ensures the room always stays at your desired temperature. Once the room reaches your preset temperature, the device will automatically shut off, and it won't start until the air becomes cool again. This machine is also great when it comes to safety features since it's made with flame-resistant material and doesn't cause surfaces to get hot. It also automatically shuts off if it's tipped over, but you still shouldn't leave it on unattended.

What sets this heater apart from other models is that it's super compact and lightweight, so you can easily transport it from room to room or even take it to the office. It'll fit nicely on top of a desk or dresser, and you can place it on the floor. The only requirement is that it's near an outlet, as it runs on electricity.

The PEOPLE Tested team tried out the space heater in a camper and reiterated that it's best to be used in spaces that are 200 square feet or less. Shoppers shouldn't expect the small machine to be "pumping out enough heat for an entire meeting space or campsite." A perk that isn't discussed in their review, though, is that it can also double as a fan for summer when you set it to the fan-only mode.

There's no telling how long this portable heater will be on sale, so add it to your cart for under $30 while you can. The weather will likely only get colder for the next few months and this is an affordable way to prepare for the season ahead.

