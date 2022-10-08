PEOPLE Tested Declared This Portable Heater the Best for Small Spaces, and It's on Sale for Under $30

One tester said it felt “toasty within just a few minutes”

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 8, 2022 06:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater
Photo: Amazon

Cool weather is already upon us, and those who like a little extra heat might be considering a portable space heater. The question is, which is the best option for small spaces?

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried 31 heaters and declared the GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater the most suitable for making a "small space toasty within just a few minutes." Plus, it's currently on sale for under $30 at Amazon thanks to a coupon you can apply before adding it to your cart.

The space heater has two heat settings and a built-in thermostat that ensures the room always stays at your desired temperature. Once the room reaches your preset temperature, the device will automatically shut off, and it won't start until the air becomes cool again. This machine is also great when it comes to safety features since it's made with flame-resistant material and doesn't cause surfaces to get hot. It also automatically shuts off if it's tipped over, but you still shouldn't leave it on unattended.

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater
Amazon

Buy It! GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater, $27.89 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

What sets this heater apart from other models is that it's super compact and lightweight, so you can easily transport it from room to room or even take it to the office. It'll fit nicely on top of a desk or dresser, and you can place it on the floor. The only requirement is that it's near an outlet, as it runs on electricity.

The PEOPLE Tested team tried out the space heater in a camper and reiterated that it's best to be used in spaces that are 200 square feet or less. Shoppers shouldn't expect the small machine to be "pumping out enough heat for an entire meeting space or campsite." A perk that isn't discussed in their review, though, is that it can also double as a fan for summer when you set it to the fan-only mode.

There's no telling how long this portable heater will be on sale, so add it to your cart for under $30 while you can. The weather will likely only get colder for the next few months and this is an affordable way to prepare for the season ahead.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Best Space Heatersof 2022
The 10 Best Space Heaters of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
All the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50
All the Best Early Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $35
Kenmore DS4095 Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum with EasyReach Wand Tout
Our Favorite Quiet Vacuum Is Secretly on Sale at Amazon Before October's Prime Day Begins
Roundup of Early Prime Day Home Deals
All the Best Home and Kitchen Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Including a Customer-Loved Sofa for $522 Less
Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals Tout
Amazon Is Filled with Hidden Deals on Cozy Clothes and Heated Blankets — and Prices Start at $11
Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw
This 'Ultra-Comfortable' Heated Throw Blanket Keeps Shoppers 'Toasty' — and It's 54% Off with Double Discounts
Fall Mini Dresses Under $40 Tout
If You Buy One Thing This Fall, Make It This Easy-to-Layer Dress Style — Available on Amazon for Under $40
Tested Best Deep Fryers
These Are the 7 Best Deep Fryers We Tested in 2022
Sunjoy 47,000 BTU Avanti Outdoor Portable Propane Heater
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Outdoor Space Heater That 'Throws a Lot of Heat' — and It's 39% Off
People Tested: Home Fans
These Fans Will Keep You Especially Cool This Summer
steam irons
The Best Irons to Steam Out the Most Stubborn Wrinkles
humidifier
The Best Humidifiers We Tested in Our Lab
best food dehydrators
We Tested 23 Food Dehydrators—These 4 Are the Best
air fryers
The 5 Best Air Fryers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
foot massagers
The Best Foot Massagers We Tested for 7 Hours
Sheets Under $30
All of These Popular Cooling Bed Sheets with 5,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are Under $30 at Amazon