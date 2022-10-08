Lifestyle Home PEOPLE Tested Declared This Portable Heater the Best for Small Spaces, and It's on Sale for Under $30 One tester said it felt “toasty within just a few minutes” By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 8, 2022 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Cool weather is already upon us, and those who like a little extra heat might be considering a portable space heater. The question is, which is the best option for small spaces? Our PEOPLE Tested team tried 31 heaters and declared the GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater the most suitable for making a "small space toasty within just a few minutes." Plus, it's currently on sale for under $30 at Amazon thanks to a coupon you can apply before adding it to your cart. The space heater has two heat settings and a built-in thermostat that ensures the room always stays at your desired temperature. Once the room reaches your preset temperature, the device will automatically shut off, and it won't start until the air becomes cool again. This machine is also great when it comes to safety features since it's made with flame-resistant material and doesn't cause surfaces to get hot. It also automatically shuts off if it's tipped over, but you still shouldn't leave it on unattended. Amazon Buy It! GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater, $27.89 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. What sets this heater apart from other models is that it's super compact and lightweight, so you can easily transport it from room to room or even take it to the office. It'll fit nicely on top of a desk or dresser, and you can place it on the floor. The only requirement is that it's near an outlet, as it runs on electricity. The PEOPLE Tested team tried out the space heater in a camper and reiterated that it's best to be used in spaces that are 200 square feet or less. Shoppers shouldn't expect the small machine to be "pumping out enough heat for an entire meeting space or campsite." A perk that isn't discussed in their review, though, is that it can also double as a fan for summer when you set it to the fan-only mode. There's no telling how long this portable heater will be on sale, so add it to your cart for under $30 while you can. The weather will likely only get colder for the next few months and this is an affordable way to prepare for the season ahead. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Treat Your Space to a Refresh: All of These Customer-Loved Home Products Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now Our Favorite Quiet Vacuum Is Secretly on Sale at Amazon Before October's Prime Day Begins Nurses, Teachers, and Restaurant Servers All Swear by These Slip-On Walking Shoes with 48,000 Perfect Ratings Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.