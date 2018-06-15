Gisele Bündchen Gives a Tour of Her and Tom Brady's Rarely-Seen Boston Home

Gisele Bündchen may be answering questions about recycling and Tom Brady’s bare feet in her Vogue 73 Questions interview, but the supermodel, 37, is also giving a de facto tour of the couple’s unpublished and rarely-seen family home near Boston.

The Bündchen-Brady’s former L.A. property, which they sold to Dr. Dre for a reported $40 million, was published in Architectural Digest in 2013 in a feature that detailed everything from their walk-in closet to their backyard chicken coop. But the couple’s other houses — they also have a place in Costa Rica and an apartment in New York City — have never been shared publicly.

Vogue’s video puts Bündchen’s backyard barn/office and stunning traditional abode on display, and even features cameos by her husband, 40, daughter, Vivian Lake, 5, and one of the family’s dogs.

Here are 10 things we learned about the couple and their classic Massachusetts manse.

Her Home Office Is Her Happy Place

“This is my sanctuary where I spend most of my time,” the supermodel says at the start of her tour. The soaring space that appears to function as a home office for the supermodel, features a small wooden desk, some shearling-covered desk chairs, a central fireplace, and her most prized collection…

She’s a Crystal Person

When asked what she collects, Bündchen answers, “crystals!” A selection of sparkling geodes are visible on the built-in behind her desk in the opening shot.

She Loves a Good Book

In the barn, bracketed wall shelves are loaded up with stacks of books. She also reveals one of her favorite tomes, The Mastery of Love (which she gave to every guest at her wedding to Brady in 2009), and a new recommendation: The Infinite View.

She Has a Backyard Barn

As Bündchen leads her Vogue interviewer through the space, it’s revealed that we’re not in the main house, but a barn annex in her backyard, complete with rustic wood siding, a sliding barn door and clerestory windows.

The Main House Makes a Big First Impression

The approach features a motor court that’s lined with stone pavers and framed by perfectly clipped shrubbery. The exterior of the house is a mix of brick and what appears to be white wood cladding, accented by metal lanterns, black-frame windows and arched doorways.

It Has a Lot in Common with Their Former L.A. House

Their massive Los Angeles place had more of a chateau vibe, but the interior styles of the two homes have a lot of crossover. Each has trendy black-frame windows and retractable doors, framed by floor length curtains. And the style of furnishings — deep comfy sofas, a very neutral palette, and window-like metal framed mirrors — is consistent in both.

Some of Their Old Furniture Made It into This House

Comparing the two side by side, you’ll find the same wicker chairs in the casual breakfast area of both houses. The living room Bündchen passes by on her way to the Boston kitchen holds the tall candle holder from the spiral staircase vestibule in L.A., and a painting from the West Coast library made its way into the New England living room.

Everything Is Super Tidy, Thanks to Gisele

Asked what her vice is, she says “organizing.” And her pet peeve? “I can’t stand messy places.” So it’s no wonder that her house seems to be spotless, especially considering it’s occupied by two little ones — Vivian and Benjamin, 8.

She Had a Hand in the Decorating

If she wasn’t a global supermodel, Bündchen says she would like to be an interior designer or an architect. She doesn’t say if she used a designer in this house, but in the couple’s former home they worked with Landry Design Group, and Joan Behnke & Assoc.

It Takes Advantage of the Off Season

Despite the less than temperate climate, the house flows between indoors and out, thanks to massive steel-frame doors leading out to stone terraces. (The Brazilian-born model is a nature lover, while, she reveals, her husband doesn’t even like to have bare feet.) Unfortunately, they likely spend the most time here during football season, which in New England, means indoor-indoor living.