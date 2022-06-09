This 'Lightweight' Stick Vacuum That 'Maneuvers Like a Dream' Is on Sale for $95 at Amazon Right Now
If you're still hauling out a bulky upright vacuum for daily cleaning, here's your chance to snag a stick vacuum that's easy to navigate around the house.
Amazon dropped double discounts on the Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner, and you can snag it for just $95 right now. Considering stick vacuums can easily cost you upward of hundreds of dollars, this is a deal you won't want to miss.
Buy It! Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $94.98 with coupon (orig. $184.98); amazon.com
Equipped with 20,000 pascals of suction power, the cleaning gadget sucks up everything from pet hair and crumbs to dirt and dust from hard floors and low-pile carpets. Weighing a little more than three pounds, it's super easy to maneuver.
Plus, it has swivel steering and a rotatable brush head, so it can readily tackle messes under furniture and around corners. And you'll actually be able to see all the debris — even in those hard-to-reach areas — thanks to its LED headlights.
What really sets it apart from other stick vacuums is that its wand is self-standing. So when you need to take a break or you're finished vacuuming, you don't have to place it on a dock or awkwardly lean it against a wall, hoping it won't slide down.
Also worth noting is that the vacuum has a four-stage HEPA filtration system that captures dust particles. Plus, the filters are machine washable, so you can clean them and reuse them. Other handy components are included with the vacuum, too. For above-floor cleaning, use the crevice nozzle, dusting brush, or mini cleaning brush.
Amazon shoppers who've left five-star ratings for the "powerful" device say they're "amazed" at how much dirt and pet hair it picks up. One reviewer wrote that the "lightweight" vacuum "maneuvers like a dream and is quiet," adding that they "love the long cord."
Another shopper said the "exceptional" vacuum is "hands down [their] favorite vacuum," even over their "Shark and Dyson stick vacuums"
There's no end date listed for the deal, but it won't last forever. So head to Amazon to pick up the Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's still on sale for under $100.
