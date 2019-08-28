Image zoom Sara Jaye Weiss

Gina Rodriguez’s new living room is puppy-approved!

The Jane the Virgin star, 35, made her decorating dreams come true with a budget-friendly boho makeover, thanks to a design collaboration with RetailMeNot and Bed Bath & Beyond — and fulfilled her two pups Marty and Casper’s couch lounging requirements at the same time.

“Gina was all smiles when she saw the final design,” Sarah Ramirez, an interior designer for Bed Bath & Beyond’s decorating service Decorist, tells PEOPLE of the Los Angeles home, which Rodriguez shares with husband Joe Locicero, whom she married in May. “She couldn’t believe how the design came to life from our mood boards and drawings. She loved the cool and comfy California feeling of the space and instantly hopped onto the sofa with her dogs.”

The crisp white walls and matching sectional sofa provide a fresh base for the casual room. While the statement-making decor, like a large print of a cactus, and throw pillows in blue velvet and Shibori (a Japanese treatment similar to tie-dye), add an eclectic vibe.

“My goal was to ensure her personality was able to shine through in this space just the same as it does in the other rooms of the house,” Ramirez says.

Sitting sweetly in the corner is the ultimate boho necessity: a woven seat inspired by vintage campaign-style chairs. Ramirez opted for one with wooden legs, and tied it in with the sofa by adding a stripped throw pillow.

Rodriguez purchased the Los Angeles home back in 2017, following the success of her breakout CW series, which aired its final episode in July after 5 seasons.

She opened up to PEOPLE at the time about what it meant to buy her home during an event to launch her collaboration with Stella Artois.

“This is a really dope collaboration to celebrate my first home,” Rodriguez told PEOPLE exclusively. “I really love opening up to my fans about milestones — setting goals and going after them. I think owning a home is something I’ve wanted for a very long time. I thought it was important to do some kind of collaboration to let people know that if you keep trying, you can accomplish your dreams.”

“Owning a home was definitely one of mine and this collaboration, opening my home to everyone will be a moment to remember,” she adds. “It’s great to bring awareness to achievement because it encourages other people.”