Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham Sells New York City Apartment for $825K: See Inside

Oy with the poodles already — Lauren Graham has sold her New York City apartment!

The Gilmore Girls star officially unloaded her one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood for $825,000, according to 6sqft. Nestled in a prewar building overlooking 5th Avenue, the fully renovated abode boasts plenty of charming characteristics the 51-year-old’s famous character, Lorelei, would approve of.

Jessica Levine and Katie Sullivan of Douglas Elliman served as the realtors for the listing, but Graham teamed up with celebrity interior designer, Eric Hughes, to give her city pad a chic overhaul.

In the living room, the celebrity decorator — who has a pretty impressive home in NYC himself — installed dark wood floors and spruced up the walls with molding and casings that pay homage to the 1924 building’s history.

The fresh flooring continues into the bedroom, where two generously sized windows bathe the sleeping space in natural light. The custom built-ins offer plenty of sleek storage, including an area for a TV.

In the small-but-mighty kitchen, Hughes incorporated subway tile and marble and brass accents for a classic aesthetic with a modern twist. Carrera marble floors can also be found in the cooking space, as well as in the master bathroom.

The Parenthood actress reportedly purchased the pied-a-terre in 2014 for $570,000, according to Realtor.com. While she’s ready to part ways with the property and its amenities — the building comes with a full-time doorman, fitness center and bike and laundry rooms — the new owners are certainly getting the A-list treatment.