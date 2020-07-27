Gigi Hadid Shows Off Unique N.Y.C. Apartment She Spent 'All of Last Year Designing'

The supermodel shared a series of shots on Instagram showcasing her N.Y.C. digs — including her now famous pasta cabinets

Supermodel, mom-to-be and now ... interior designer?

Gigi Hadid can add the profession to her already impressive résumé after she shared an exclusive look at her New York City apartment on Saturday with fans, giving them an inside look at her eclectic design choices within her Bohemian-inspired home.

Posting to Instagram, Hadid, 25, shared a series of shots of her NYC digs, which features an array of rooms with bright and bold colors, a bathroom covered in old New Yorker magazine covers and a kitchen equipped with glass cabinet drawers revealing colorfully dyed pasta among other exciting details.

"Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot," Hadid, began her post. "Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy. 💛"

Hadid — who is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik — also gave a special shoutout to her mother, Yolanda Hadid, for giving her design advice, writing "++ my mamma:) who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required)."

She concluded the post, "grateful to and for all," before she gave a special shoutout to architect Gordon Kahn.

Throughout the series of shots, fans of the supermodel get a glimpse into her home and her design taste.

Hadid's living room is decorated with a colorful couch and a table decorated with magazines, while her bathroom is complete with marble countertops and floors.

According to the New York Post, Hadid purchased two apartments in the building with plans to combine the two.

She previously bought her first apartment for $3.97 million back in 2015 before she purchased a second unit, a townhouse in the building, for $5.82 million in 2018, per the publication. The first apartment is a two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit with a chef's kitchen, while the second has three bedrooms, 3.5-bathroom, and includes a landscaped private terrace with a fire pit and barbecue grill.

In recent months, Hadid has been spending time on her mom's farm in Pennsylvania instead of her Big Apple home as she prepares to welcome her first child later this year.

In mid-July, Hadid revealed the first glimpse of her baby bump during a recent Instagram Live where she discussed her collaboration with V Magazine, and addressed fan questions about her pregnancy, which she confirmed in April.

"I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we're all good and safe, and everything's going great and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments," the supermodel said.

Although she's keeping her pregnancy out of the spotlight for now, Hadid promised fans that she's been documenting the experience and will eventually share more.

"I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously, 'make sure you don't miss it,'" she said.