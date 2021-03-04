Gigi Hadid Decorated Daughter Khai’s Playroom with This Chic Play Mat That Looks Exactly Like an Area Rug

Gigi Hadid has impeccable style — she is a supermodel, after all. So it comes as no surprise that she styled her daughter Khai's playroom with ultra-chic pieces.
Last week, Hadid shared photos of the room on Instagram Stories, revealing that she transformed half of her office into a playroom by adding a ball pit, a play tent, soft curtains, and a patterned mat. At first glance, the mat looks like an expensive area rug, but it's actually a play mat from Little Nomad, which is a practical choice for any playroom.
The mat is made of 2' x 2' tiles that are interchangeable to fit any space. It's made from a soft, non-toxic foam that is easy to wipe clean — a must for a kid's room — and designed to withstand years of wear and tear.
It's easy to see why Hadid chose this kid's room essential for daughter Khai, as the mat comes in 15 different chic prints and patterns. Reviewers write that it's "a total game changer," raving that the mat looks more like an "area rug than a play mat."
Several parents also noted that the mat is multi-functional: You can use it as a play mat for kids or a workout mat for yourself.
Little Nomad's mats start at $99 for the 4' x 6' size and go all the way up to a large 10' x 12' size. You can pick Hadid's exact Dusk pattern or opt for one of the other 14 stylish prints. The brand also makes a portable and foldable version of the mat that is made from vegan leather. Reviewers say the smaller Everly Mat is great to pack for day trips to the park or beach (or for longer excursions).
Shop both versions of the mat below, but be warned: choosing just one mat from all the gorgeous prints will be hard.
