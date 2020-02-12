The world’s largest man-made structure — an apartment complex capable of housing 30,000 residents — is being built in Egypt with the help of Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s dad, Mohamed Hadid.

Construction for the Skyline building is already underway in the southeastern suburb of Cairo called Karrameya, according to a new report by The Times.

The structure is expected to be fully completed by 2025, containing 13,500 apartment units, as well as a 40-acre garden, the world’s largest infinity swimming pool and a grid of cycle paths.

The complex also boasts shops, restaurants, IMAX movie theaters, an ice-skating rink, a climbing wall and other attractions built around its central courtyard.

At only 11-stories high, each of its four sides will span 450 meters, which is about 0.3 miles. The building’s base will be around 202,500 square meters (2,179,691 square feet).

The $545 million project will be in part designed by real estate tycoon and architect Hadid and is also an attempt to solve overcrowding in the fast-growing city.

“Skyline is solving a housing problem, it’s not only about setting a record,” Hassan Morshedy, chief executive of the Morshedy Group which is behind the project, told The Times. “It will have 13,500 apartments yet everyone will have privacy, and all the facilities and amenities they can dream of.”

Morshedy said the building will be “iconic, beautiful, but also affordable.” Prices of apartments are expected to be between $45,000 for a studio and $117,000 for a three-bedroom.

According to The Times, over 3,000 people have already put down deposits for an apartment in the building. The first residents are expected to begin moving in by the summer of 2022.

The Guinness World Records organization has reportedly confirmed with the outlet that the new building will be a contender for the largest man-made structure when complete. They also noted that there is no record holder for the largest residential building.

Late last year, Hadid filed for bankruptcy on behalf of his company after being accused of illegally building a mega-mansion that was larger than Los Angeles city rules allowed.