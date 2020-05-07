These Giant Lawn Games Will Bring Supersize Fun to Your Backyard — and They’re All on Sale

If you’re hoping to spend as much time as possible outside this summer, but planning to stick close to home, these lawn games will help you make the most of the warm weather days ahead.

With the official start of summer just around the corner and plenty of kids homeschooling — and soon to be on a three-month break, now’s the perfect time to stock your backyard with summertime activities and games, like these oversized lawn games. Their giant size makes classics like chess and Jenga feel even more challenging and exciting. And for a limited time, they’re all on sale and up to 30 percent off. What’s more, many come with complimentary shipping.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shop Giant Lawn Games on Sale:

Everyone from kids to grownups will love these giant outdoor games, which provide endless fun whether you’re quarantining with your family, hosting a big group, or throwing a summer bash. Ideal for the outdoors, these can easily be set up in your yard or transported to the beach, campground, park, and more. And while smaller board games are great for rainy days, these big versions will encourage everyone to get outdoors and make the most of the season.

Each lawn game comes with rave reviews, however the Jumbo-4-to-Score game and giant Jenga are the biggest hits with shoppers. Owners love the four-in-a-row lawn game, praising its easy set up and durable materials, which are weatherproof. The game keeps both kids and adults occupied for hours and can be moved indoors. “Absolutely love this,” one reviewer wrote. “We have two small kids, and it’s the perfect size. We set it up as an Easter gift and they’ve played with it every day so far!”

The super-sized Jenga is even more popular with shoppers who say it’s “so much fun — great to get us outside during the quarantine.” The marked-down set, which comes with a handy traveling case, is loved by kids and adults alike. With no assembly required, it’s ready straight out of the box and can be set up on grass or a table for added height.

There are even more backyard goodies at Wayfair, including marked-down fire pits, discounted greenhouses, and nearly 3,000 more outdoor games. But these deals won’t last long, so be sure to grab your favorites before the best ones sell out.

Image zoom Wayfair

Buy It! Franklin Solid Wood Giant Dice Game, $28.99 (orig. $31.99); wayfair.com

Image zoom Wayfair

Buy It! Giant Inflatable Bowling Set, $30.99 (orig. $33.99); wayfair.com

Image zoom Wayfair

Buy It! Jenga Giant Hardwood Game, $118.50 (orig. $169.99); wayfair.com

Image zoom Wayfair

Buy It! Giant Plastic Chess Set, $159.99 (orig. $174.99); wayfair.com

Image zoom Wayfair

Buy It! Giant Four Connect Game, $235.99 (orig. $250); wayfair.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.