Believe It or Not, This Chair Unfolds Into the ‘Perfect’ Sofa Bed — and Prices Start at $220

In the era of bedrooms that double as offices, multipurpose furniture has become essential. The pandemic has shed light on the importance of creating a home to suit our ever-changing needs, and products that can adjust with us are key. The convertible sleeper couch is the ultimate example of a versatile home staple — and Amazon shoppers say they’ve found the “perfect” one.
The Gia Tri-Fold Sofa Bed can turn into four different pieces of furniture, including an ultra-plush chair, a chaise lounge with an upright or angled backrest, and a bed nearly the size of a twin mattress. It even comes with a matching pillow that reviewers love so much, they’ve considered moving it to their bed.
The sofa bed and pillow contain a high-density foam filling that’s “easy to curl up on,” according to reviewers. It’s upholstered with easy-to-clean polyester fabric, and the only assembly required is screwing on its wooden legs. When you want to use it as a chaise lounge or bed, simply take out the stabilizing legs hidden in a compartment on the backrest, unfurl the seat cushion, and screw them on just like the wooden ones. Plus, the sunflower yellow color will cost you just $220.
Buy It! Gia Tri-Fold Sofa Bed with Pillow in Yellow, $219.99; amazon.com
“I only write reviews for the best, and this is it,” one reviewer wrote of the sleeper couch. “Love the mustard color and the fold-out option. I just moved into a new apartment and needed some furniture. I put my memory foam topper over this while waiting for my bed and am sleeping like a dream.”
“This tri-fold sofa bed is more than I could have hoped for,” said another. “My 17-year-old grandson loves it for sleeping and sitting. Perfect in our den, and [it’s] not a clunky, ugly item.”
The Gia Tri-Fold Sofa Bed is available on Amazon. If yellow won’t mesh with your home decor, consider the muted blue peacock version, which still costs less than $400.
Buy It! Gia Tri-Fold Sofa Bed with Pillow in Peacock Blue, $356.95; amazon.com
