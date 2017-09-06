For the first time, Universal Orlando will be transforming the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for Christmas. On the cobblestone streets of Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, guests will be surrounded by the magic of the holidays, from unique garlands and lights to special holiday-themed food and performances by the Frog Choir and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees. After dark, special projections and lighting will illuminate Hogwarts castle. The “London” portion of the theme park will also be decked out in glittery splendor.