Get Your Hot Butterbeer Ready — Christmas Is Coming to Hogwarts at Universal Orlando
For the first time, the cozy holidays of the Harry Potter books are coming to life at Wizarding World
Dig out your hand-knit sweaters and warm up the butterbeer!
For the first time, Universal Orlando will be transforming the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for Christmas. On the cobblestone streets of Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, guests will be surrounded by the magic of the holidays, from unique garlands and lights to special holiday-themed food and performances by the Frog Choir and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees. After dark, special projections and lighting will illuminate Hogwarts castle. The “London” portion of the theme park will also be decked out in glittery splendor.
Fans of J.K. Rowling’s books know that the author took special delight in creating cozy Christmas scenes, from the Weasleys’ annual monogrammed sweaters to the Great Hall’s holiday feasts.
Universal Orlando Resort’s Holidays celebration will run daily from Nov. 18 to Jan. 6. Of course, if you can’t wait for Christmas, this terrifying event is coming up even sooner. (Just don’t look for a Harry Potter-themed house in the mix, thankfully!)