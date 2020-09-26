Get the Organized Home of Your Dreams with These Home Edit-Approved Containers 

Ever since binge-watching Get Organized with The Home Edit on Netflix, all we can think about is reorganizing every space in our homes. In each episode, the co-founders of home organization company The Home Edit, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, go into celebrities’ houses and transform their closets, pantries, refrigerators, and bedrooms into orderly havens. But you don’t have to be famous to get an Instagram-worthy home makeover. The masterminds behind The Home Edit created an exclusive line with The Container Store, and it’s filled with everything you need to organize your space.