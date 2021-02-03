Get the Look of Stylish Celebrity Homes with These Pieces from Black-owned Businesses

Shop decor inspired by the interiors of Shemar Moore, Garcelle Beauvais, Brian Littrell and more stars during Black History Month — and always! 

By Mackenzie Schmidt
February 03, 2021 10:30 AM

Shemar Moore’s Inspirational Artwork

Credit: Roger Davies

The S.W.A.T star’s Los Angeles home is filled with art that pays tribute to his personal heroes — from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Michael Jordan. Much of it was created by his friend, artist Jon Moody, who also sells affordable prints of his original works online!

Buy it! Ali Art Print by Jon Moody, from $17; society6.com

Garcelle Beauvais’s Velvet Sofa

Credit: Joe Schmelzer

The actress and RHOBH cast member wanted the upstairs hangout room in her Los Angeles home to be a haven for her twin sons. “When the boys get older, I want this to be the place their friends want to hang out so I can keep an eye on everyone!” She told PEOPLE, so the centerpiece, of course, is an ultra-cozy couch.

Get the Look! The Essential Sofa by Sabai Design, from $1,095; sabai.design

Justin Baldoni’s Wall Planter

Credit: Diana Koenigsberg

The Jane the Virgin star’s Southern California family home has an “urban farmhouse meets Tulum” vibe, so it’s no surprise that clean design and a little indoor greenery are must-haves. In the kitchen, wall-mounted planters bring a little life into the modern space.

Get the Look! WallyGro Eco Wall Planter (available in 6 colors), $30; ecovibestyle.com

Brian Littrell’s Purple Paint

Credit: Andrew Hetherington

The Georgia mansion Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell shares with his wife and son is fit for pop royalty — there are even chandeliers in the kitchen!  So it’s no wonder the family’s formal living room, outfitted with a grand piano, is awash in a rich, regal purple hue.

Get the Look! Clare Paint in Prince, $54 per gallon; Clare.com

Russell and Kailey Dickerson’s Bassinet

Credit: Paul Costello

At country star Russell Dickerson’s Nashville home, his son Remington (whom he welcomed with wife Kailey in September), naps in this sweet woven bassinet with a rocking stand by Design Dua.

Buy it! Bilia Bassinet, $180, and Rocking Stand, $80; designdua.com

Madison Keys’s Shape Shelves

Credit: Getty; Paul Costello

Rising tennis star and admitted interior design addict Madison Keys adorned her first home in Orlando, Florida with budget-friendly finds and even some DIYs. One of her favorite resources is Etsy, where she found one-of-a-kind pieces made by creative small businesses, like the unique shelves above her bed.

Get the Look! Hexagon Shelves by Crafted Glory Design, $75 for 2; craftedglorydesign.etsy.com

