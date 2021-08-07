Go Inside French Montana and Selena Gomez's Former Home with Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald

The 8,600-square-foot Calabasas home includes a robust entertainment space and a separate recording studio, seen in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's episode of Open House NYC

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald is showing off another star-studded home.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at Sunday's episode of Open House NYC, Fitzgerald gives a tour of a Calabasas, California, house currently owned by rapper French Montana and formerly owned by fellow musician Selena Gomez.

"My name is Mary Fitzgerald, you probably have seen me on the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset, but today I'm hanging out with you guys to show you this amazing property," she begins in the new clip. "It's 8,600 square feet, six bedrooms, it has a pool, and is just beautiful throughout."

"Coincidentally, this home is currently owned by French Montana who is a huge music star, and previously owned by Selena Gomez, who's also a pop star," she continues. "So, lots of history here, so much to see inside, let's go take a look around."

Fitzgerald first takes viewers through the dining room, complete with a fireplace, "dramatic" chandelier, and 20-foot ceilings. The room also opens out to a courtyard for entertaining guests.

Next up is a room that used to be a formal dining room, but was converted by Montana into an "entertainment space."

"This is now this very cool pool table lounge area, huge windows with curtains, 20-foot ceilings, and a terrace above where someone can be playing piano and add to the ambiance," Fitzgerald says before heading into the kitchen and living room.

"This kitchen is a chef's kitchen, offering an oversized fridge, double appliances throughout, and an incredible open floor plan," she explains. "What's so cool about his open floor plan is you can still use the kitchen and also communicate to everybody in the living room, watching football, hanging out, and the party never has to stop."

After showing off the outdoor area, with a barbecue, wood-burning pizza, pool area, and cabana, Fitzgerald notes that the home has one more celeb connection — to Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick.

"My personal favorite is the home theater upstairs, it has a total Beverly Hills Hotel vibe — and you probably saw it on Keeping Up with the Kardashians because Scott Disick helped French Montana decorate this room on the show," she says, referencing his spinoff Flip It Like Disick.

Finally, Fitzgerald goes out to the guest-house-turned-music-studio.

"For those of you that know who French Montana is, this is where all of his top hits were made," she says. "Very cool history here with Selena Gomez and French Montana but for those of you that don't require a music studio, it can be converted back into a two-car garage."

"I'm going to stick around here, try to make some music so if my real estate career doesn't work out you'll find me in here making some beats," she concludes.