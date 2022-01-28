See inside the one-of-a-kind downstairs bedrooms the Celebrity Big Brother houseguests will be staying in during the season 3 winter edition

Get a First Look at the New Celebrity Big Brother Bedrooms with Eye-Popping Themes

First Look at Celebrity Big Brother's Contemporary Swiss Chalet House – See The Bedrooms

First Look at Celebrity Big Brother's Contemporary Swiss Chalet House – See The Bedrooms

This season's house is completely decked out as a contemporary Swiss chalet, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the three downstairs bedrooms the cast will be staying in: the Ski Patrol Room, the Cuckoo Clock Room, and the Chocolate Room.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Upon entering the Ski Patrol Room, the iconic symbol of the Saint Bernard – along with its signature barrel of brandy – makes for an eye-catching statement piece, and is set on a background of stacked river rock stones and whitewashed wood paneling.

First Look at Celebrity Big Brother's Contemporary Swiss Chalet House – See The Bedrooms Credit: CBS

Additionally, an accent wall featuring a mosaic of skis makes for an interesting art piece, and bedazzled ski boots and snow globes complete the look of this room that pays homage to the Swiss ski and rescue teams.

First Look at Celebrity Big Brother's Contemporary Swiss Chalet House – See The Bedrooms Credit: CBS

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Houseguests will have to walk past dozens of bird-bedecked time pieces lining the walls, in order to get into the second bedroom, the Cuckoo Clock Room, which has its own large clock that features a nine-foot tall face and "imposing wooden cuckoo."

First Look at Celebrity Big Brother's Contemporary Swiss Chalet House – See The Bedrooms Credit: CBS

The walls feature metallic internal gears of the humongous clock, and antique timepieces, watches, and mantle clocks make for interesting and eye-catching decor.

First Look at Celebrity Big Brother's Contemporary Swiss Chalet House – See The Bedrooms Credit: CBS

This room also includes four beds and is decked out in cerulean blue and gold, giving the space a luxurious feel.

First Look at Celebrity Big Brother's Contemporary Swiss Chalet House – See The Bedrooms Credit: CBS

The third room, the Chocolate Room, is a show-stopping space complete with pink walls, headboards made of giant Swiss chocolate bars, wooden floors, white dressers, and bubblegum-pink rugs at the foot of each bed.

First Look at Celebrity Big Brother's Contemporary Swiss Chalet House – See The Bedrooms Credit: CBS

LED-trimmed boxes of artificial chocolates and candy adorn the walls and houseguests can enjoy coffee (or any beverage) at any time of the day, thanks to pink espresso machine and pink mini fridge.

First Look at Celebrity Big Brother's Contemporary Swiss Chalet House – See The Bedrooms Credit: CBS

All beds in the Celebrity Big Brother house also include lush bedding and weighted blankets.