Get a First Look at the New Celebrity Big Brother Bedrooms with Eye-Popping Themes
Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on Feb. 2, and the brand-new houseguests – including Lamar Odom, Shanna Moakler, Teddi Mellencamp, Chris Kirkpatrick, and more – will be lodging in unique style!
This season's house is completely decked out as a contemporary Swiss chalet, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the three downstairs bedrooms the cast will be staying in: the Ski Patrol Room, the Cuckoo Clock Room, and the Chocolate Room.
Upon entering the Ski Patrol Room, the iconic symbol of the Saint Bernard – along with its signature barrel of brandy – makes for an eye-catching statement piece, and is set on a background of stacked river rock stones and whitewashed wood paneling.
Additionally, an accent wall featuring a mosaic of skis makes for an interesting art piece, and bedazzled ski boots and snow globes complete the look of this room that pays homage to the Swiss ski and rescue teams.
Houseguests will have to walk past dozens of bird-bedecked time pieces lining the walls, in order to get into the second bedroom, the Cuckoo Clock Room, which has its own large clock that features a nine-foot tall face and "imposing wooden cuckoo."
The walls feature metallic internal gears of the humongous clock, and antique timepieces, watches, and mantle clocks make for interesting and eye-catching decor.
This room also includes four beds and is decked out in cerulean blue and gold, giving the space a luxurious feel.
The third room, the Chocolate Room, is a show-stopping space complete with pink walls, headboards made of giant Swiss chocolate bars, wooden floors, white dressers, and bubblegum-pink rugs at the foot of each bed.
LED-trimmed boxes of artificial chocolates and candy adorn the walls and houseguests can enjoy coffee (or any beverage) at any time of the day, thanks to pink espresso machine and pink mini fridge.
All beds in the Celebrity Big Brother house also include lush bedding and weighted blankets.
In addition to Odom, Moakler, Kirkpatrick, and Mellencamp, the remaining houseguests that round out the season 3 cast include style guru Carson Kressley, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, Olympic ice-skater Mirai Nagasu, singer/influencer Todrick Hall, Diff'rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges, Saturday Night Live alumnus Chris Kattan, and UFC fighter Miesha "Cupcake" Tate.
Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother premieres on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PST on CBS.