Get a First Look at Erin and Ben Napier's HGTV Holiday Movie, 'A Christmas Open House'

PEOPLE exclusively reveals the film's festive key art

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022
erin napier, ben napier
Photo: Discovery+

Erin and Ben Napier are ready for the holiday season!

The Home Town hosts will appear in one of HGTV's first-ever scripted Christmas movies, A Christmas Open House, and PEOPLE exclusively reveals the key art for the upcoming film.

In the below photo, Erin wears a green turtleneck and Ben sports a festive sweater. They hold up an acorn and ribbon-decorated wreath under an entryway adorned with garland and glittery bulbs. Lead actors Katie Stevens and Victor Rasuk also grace the cover art as they smile at each other while holding up a large, heart-shaped candy cane in between the Napiers.

Premiering exclusively on discovery+ this November, the film will feature the HGTV stars portraying a couple named Henry and Sarah Wright. Similar to their real-life counterparts, the characters value the tradition of small town living and specialize in local home restoration, according to a press release from Discovery.

Bobby Flay, Duff Goldman and More to Star in Food Network and HGTV’s Holiday Movies — Get the First Look!
discovery+

Lead actress Stevens plays Melissa Norwood, "an ambitious Atlanta property stager who teams with her old high school crush, David Phelps (Rasuk), to sell her newly married mom's home in their small Georgia home town," the release states. "The two join up to renovate the place before a couple of wealthy potential buyers are due to see the house on Christmas Eve."

The description also breaks down the Napier's roles: "Henry is a master woodworker and custom furniture builder, and Sarah is an artist with an expertise in color and transformative design choices."

Along with A Christmas Open House, HGTV will be premiering a second movie called Designing Christmas, which introduces Love It or List It star Hilary Farr as a supporting character. In this home renovation-focused film, Farr acts as a mentor to Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr's character Stella, an interior designer falling in love with her coworker, Pablo, played by Marco Grazzini.

Bobby Flay, Duff Goldman and More to Star in Food Network and HGTV’s Holiday Movies — Get the First Look!
discovery+

In the film's newly released photo, which PEOPLE also reveals, Szohr and Grazzini are intertwined in colorful Christmas lights as Farr smiles in the background, plugging in the outlet.

Food Network will also be premiering two new movies called, One Delicious Christmas and A Gingerbread Christmas, which include cameos from Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman. The network premiered its first scripted holiday movie, Candy Coated Christmas starring Ree Drummondlast year.

The new holiday movies stream on discovery+ beginning on Nov. 11.

