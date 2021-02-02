The Air Purifier That Doubles as a Night Light and UV-C Light Sanitizer Is 33% Off on Amazon

Air purifiers can be crucial in the winter when many of us stay home to avoid the cold, and they've become even more important as lockdowns and work from home trends continue. But it can be a burden to have to own another big appliance in the house, especially if it only has a single purpose. That's why Amazon shoppers have raved about this small GermGuardian air purifier: Not only does it filter out odors, but it also doubles as a UV-C light sanitizer to kill germs in the air and a kid-pleasing night light.
The GermGuardian AC4150 air purifier has gained rave reviews from shoppers, with recommendations from parents who say it "works wonders" in kids' bedrooms. The purifier, measuring just 11 inches tall, fits perfectly on a bedside table, and can catch 99.97 percent of irritating dust particles and allergens as small as 0.3 microns in the air.
GermGuardian's air purifier comes with three filtering layers: A pre-filter that captures large debris, like pet hair, a charcoal filter that removes smelly odors, and a final HEPA filter that tackles invisible-to-the-eye dust mites, pollen, pet dander, and mold spores. The machine comes with three level settings, with an ultra-quiet operation mode that, like its name suggests, sets the air purifier to a low hum — making it as soothing as a white noise machine.
What's more, the AC4150 air purifier works as a light sanitizer, using UV-C light to further kill viruses and bacteria in the air, including rhinovirus, E. coli, and Streptococcus, according to the brand.
One reviewer called the purifier "great for medium-sized rooms," saying, "I'm an acupuncturist and put this in my treatment room at my office. I bought it as an additional layer of protection around Covid since it has a UV-C light in it, and have been loving it! As additional perks, I have found that dust doesn't seem to accumulate as quickly on windowsills or baseboards."
Plus, the GermGuardian air purifier includes an optional night light that you can turn on, which rotates between three colors (white, green, and blue) and three themes ("Twinkle Moon and Stars," "Sleepy Safari," and "Under the Sea"). Shoppers have called this feature "a big plus," with one reviewer saying that they can "definitely tell a difference." "Our son does not have his big morning sneeze and stuffiness when we turn it on at night," said the shopper. "And having the UV light (with the option to turn off and on) is an added safety measure we were looking forward to in a purifier."
Those looking to shop this GermGuardian purifier on sale are in luck — the AC4150 model in both blue and pink is $33 off and now just $66. A similar option, without the night light (but works just as well to clean air), is even more affordable at just $55. With air purifiers selling fast on Amazon, it wouldn't be a surprise to see GermGuardian's multipurpose purifier gone within days. Get it on sale at Amazon now.
