Amazon Reviewers Are Convinced This Air Purifier Is the 'Best Investment' for Allergy Relief and Better Sleep
Calling all Prime members! You have just a few more hours to put that subscription to good use and score additional savings on tons of popular cleaning products - including this top-rated air purifier.
Before Prime Day wraps up, subscribers can get GermGuardian's air purifier and sanitizer on sale thanks to a 20 percent off coupon featured in the product listing (savings will appear at checkout). Amazon reviewers have been obsessed with the four-in-one gadget for years, which has earned it a place at the top of Amazon's charts and 28,000 five-star ratings to boot.
Buy It! GermGuardian UV-Light Sanitizer HEPA Filter Air Purifier, $67.99 with Prime (orig. $84.99); amazon.com
The sleek machine is one of Amazon's top-selling HEPA filter air purifiers overall, but unlike many others on the chart, this one comes with a slew of impressive capabilities. While most air purifiers simply remove icky particles from the air, this dynamic device is also a white noise machine and an odor eliminator. Plus, it has a built-in UV light to eliminate germs and airborne viruses that may be lurking in your home, including the flu.
When it's not lulling you to sleep or stopping smoke, cooking, and pet odors from overtaking your home, its HEPA filter is working to trap 99.97 percent of allergens, like dust, dander, mold, and more. And its fast system can clean the air in a given room up to 4.8 times every hour, according to the brand.
Thousands of Amazon reviewers love its soothing sound, easy setup, and impressive odor trapping capabilities, but what they appreciate most is its overall value. Shoppers call it "life-changing," a "must-have for pet owners," and the "best investment I made for my health."
"This changed my life as an allergy and asthma sufferer," one reviewer wrote. "I can sleep more soundly, my allergies are better, and my nose isn't constantly running anymore. I am taken back by how well this really does work."
Only Prime shoppers will be able to take advantage of this special price, but here's the good news: Anyone can gain access to these limited-time savings by registering for a free trial of the service. In addition to dozens of perks, like discounts at Whole Foods and free access to Prime Video's streaming services, you'll also get free shipping on all Prime-eligible products. This members-only air purifier deal is ending soon, though, so be sure to snag it on sale while you can!
Amazon Reviewers Are Convinced This Air Purifier Is the 'Best Investment' for Allergy Relief and Better Sleep
