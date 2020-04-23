These Popular Germ-Eliminating Air Purifiers Are on Super Sale at Wayfair Right Now

Image zoom

Investing in an air purifier is a good idea for a number of reasons. It can help ease allergy symptoms, eliminate odors, and keep the air in your home as fresh as possible. In addition to removing harmful allergens like pollen and mold from the air, some air purifiers can even kill germs if they’re equipped with a UV-C light. Germ Guardian offers a variety of purifiers with that feature — and a handful of them are on sale at Wayfair right now.

Germ Guardian’s air purifiers have become so popular over the last month, many of them have gone out of stock at major retailers. Its air purifiers contain HEPA filters (that stands for high-efficiency particulate air) that reduce up to 99.97 percent of allergens, plus a UV-C light that the brand says can kill certain airborne viruses like rhinovirus, E. coli, and streptococcus.

Wayfair is offering discounts on some of the brand’s most loved models, like this WiFi-enabled purifier that lets you monitor your home’s air quality on your phone.

Buy It! Germ Guardian HEPA Air Purifier with UV Sanitizer, $135.99 (orig. $169.99); wayfair.com; Germ Guardian Hi-Performance HEPA Air Purifier with UV Sanitizer, $314.99 (orig. $499.99); wayfair.com; Germ Guardian Elite HEPA Air Purifier with UV Sanitizer and WiFi, $148.99 (orig. $229.99); wayfair.com

If you’re looking for a kid-friendly air purifier, this one doubles as a night light. It can project stars, sea creatures, and safari animals, and its tabletop size is perfect for a child’s room.

Buy It! Germ Guardian HEPA Air Purifier with UV Sanitizer and Night Light, $68.99 (orig. $99.99); wayfair.com

These Wayfair deals won’t last long, so make sure you add your favorite Germ Guardian air purifier to your cart ASAP.

Air purifiers are not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control as an effective method to prevent the novel coronavirus. The best practices to protect yourself against the illness according to CDC guidelines can be found here.