This $175 Air Purifier That 'Pulls Stuff Out of the Air' Is Just $75 at Amazon Today

It’s earned over 8,600 five-star ratings

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 7, 2023 05:00 AM

Germ Guardian Air Purifier Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Unfortunately, allergy season is still in full swing. And while you could certainly take plenty of medication and avoid stepping outside, you could also just nab an air purifier — one that can help make a difference in your coughing, itchy throat, and sneezing.

Amazon shoppers can grab the Germ Guardian Air Purifier while it's just $75 — a steal considering the original price is $175. The three-in-one air purifier is complete with a HEPA filter that traps up to 99.97 percent of allergens like germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, and mold spores as small as 0.3 microns. This helps to keep you from coughing and sneezing indoors, making it easier to combat spring allergy season.

The device is equipped with a UV-C light that helps to kill airborne germs and also is set up to reduce unwanted odors, so it'll smell nicer in your home too. Users can choose from three speeds, all of which don't make a ton of noise — so it won't bother you if you place it in the bedroom. Thanks to its sleek, slim size the air purifier won't take up much space, and it's lightweight enough to carry around from room to room if necessary.

Germ Guardian Air Purifier
Amazon

Buy It! Germ Guardian Air Purifier, $74.99 with coupon (orig. $174.99); amazon.com

Over 8,600 Amazon shoppers have given the air purifier a five-star rating, with users noting that they noticed a difference in their allergies "within days" of using the device. Others added that it's "really amazing how it pulls stuff out of the air," with one shopper explaining, "I can smell and taste a difference in the air between my bedroom and the rest of my apartment."

Another reviewer wrote, "I am someone who has severe asthma and three dogs. Because of the pet dander and the added asthma, I was coughing pretty much all throughout the day." However, they explained that when they added this air purifier to their living room and bedroom, they noticed that everything changed. "The best part is that my coughing has completely subsided minus the occasional one."

Head to Amazon to get the Germ Guardian Air Purifier while it's $100 off.

