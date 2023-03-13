This 'Very Efficient' Air Purifier Has Thousands of Five-Star Ratings — and It's $115 Off Right Now

Spring is the season for planting new seeds, cleaning out closets, and going on fun vacations. But all that gardening, organizing, and packing can kick up extra dust and debris — so why not arm yourself with an air purifier?

The Germ Guardian Air Purifier has earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and is currently on sale. According to the brand, the machine's HEPA air filter can reduce up to 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, and other impurities. It also has an activated charcoal filter to reduce odors from cooking fumes, pets, smoke, and more. A UV-C light helps kill airborne viruses, while an antimicrobial agent within the filter inhibits the growth of mold, mildew, and bacteria on the filter's surface.

Even better? It's $115 off right now at Amazon.

Buy It! Germ Guardian Air Purifier, $149.99 (orig. $264.99); amazon.com

The lightweight machine is just 11 pounds, and has a footprint of 11 inches by 6.75 inches, making it an excellent pick for small spaces (the brand suggests its use for rooms up to 189 square feet). It has a digital display with simple controls, which can adjust its five speed options, run a timer for up to eight hours, check filter status, and more. It comes in two color options, dark charcoal grey and white, making it well-suited to most decor.

Amazon shoppers have nothing but praise for this game-changing device. "Best air purifier, hands down!" wrote one person in their review, adding that with its help, "surfaces in my room [have] 75 percent or more less dust and hair than before." Another reviewer credited the "very efficient" purifier for "a huge improvement in our sleep due to the cleaner air," noting that "it's not very loud and does not disturb my sleep." And then there's the shopper who said the purifier "cut the severity of my [cat] allergies in half," adding that they noticed "results within 24 hours of plugging it in."

Give your air the spring cleaning it deserves with this affordable and effective air purifier while it's on sale.

