This 'Very Efficient' Air Purifier Has Thousands of Five-Star Ratings — and It's $115 Off Right Now

“Best air purifier, hands down.”

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon

Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 10:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Germ Guardian Air Purifier Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

Spring is the season for planting new seeds, cleaning out closets, and going on fun vacations. But all that gardening, organizing, and packing can kick up extra dust and debris — so why not arm yourself with an air purifier?

The Germ Guardian Air Purifier has earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and is currently on sale. According to the brand, the machine's HEPA air filter can reduce up to 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, and other impurities. It also has an activated charcoal filter to reduce odors from cooking fumes, pets, smoke, and more. A UV-C light helps kill airborne viruses, while an antimicrobial agent within the filter inhibits the growth of mold, mildew, and bacteria on the filter's surface.

Even better? It's $115 off right now at Amazon.

Germ Guardian Air Purifier
Amazon

Buy It! Germ Guardian Air Purifier, $149.99 (orig. $264.99); amazon.com

The lightweight machine is just 11 pounds, and has a footprint of 11 inches by 6.75 inches, making it an excellent pick for small spaces (the brand suggests its use for rooms up to 189 square feet). It has a digital display with simple controls, which can adjust its five speed options, run a timer for up to eight hours, check filter status, and more. It comes in two color options, dark charcoal grey and white, making it well-suited to most decor.

Amazon shoppers have nothing but praise for this game-changing device. "Best air purifier, hands down!" wrote one person in their review, adding that with its help, "surfaces in my room [have] 75 percent or more less dust and hair than before." Another reviewer credited the "very efficient" purifier for "a huge improvement in our sleep due to the cleaner air," noting that "it's not very loud and does not disturb my sleep." And then there's the shopper who said the purifier "cut the severity of my [cat] allergies in half," adding that they noticed "results within 24 hours of plugging it in."

Give your air the spring cleaning it deserves with this affordable and effective air purifier while it's on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Aniston BaubleBar Alidia Rings
Jennifer Aniston's Sparkly Ring and Katie Holmes' Necklace Stack Are Both on Sale at BaubleBar Right Now
ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
This $680 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo That 'Frees Up Time' Is on Sale for Just $137
Jennifer Garner Boots
Jennifer Garner Put a Spring Twist on the Tall Boot Style Kate Middleton Wore This Winter
Related Articles
Medify MA-14 Air Purifier Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This Air Purifier Made Their Spring Allergies 'Way Better,' and It's 47% Off
Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
A $700 Cordless Stick Vacuum That Users Reach for 'Every Day' Is Only $150 at Amazon
We Tested the Best Upright Vacuums for Efficient Cleaning
We Tested the Best Upright Vacuums of 2023 — These 10 Blew Us Away
FABULETTA 10-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
A Cordless Vacuum with 'the Suction Power of a Heavy-Duty Vacuum' Is on Sale at Amazon
POWEART Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
The $850 Cordless Vacuum Shoppers Say Works 'Better Than Dyson' Is Only $150 at Amazon Right Now
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum
You Can Snag This $500 Cordless Vacuum for Just $100 at Amazon This Weekend
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Shark Robot Vacuum the 'Perfect Addition' to Any Home — and It's 40% Off
PEOPLE Tested air purifiers
The 7 Best Air Purifiers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed