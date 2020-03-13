Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Air Purifier That Kills Germs and Reduces Harmful Allergens Is 'Worth Every Penny'

Image zoom AMAZON

In case you don’t own one already, an air purifier can be one of the best things to buy to keep your sinuses clear during allergy season. There are tons of them on the market, but Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward the Germ Guardian Air Purifier thanks to its dual germ- and allergen-eliminating abilities.

The air purifier features a HEPA filter (that stands for high-efficiency particulate air) that reduces up to 99.97 percent of harmful allergens like dust, pollen, and mold spores, as well as a UV-C light that “helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, [and] rhinovirus,” according to the brand. (Note: Air purifiers are not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control as an effective method to prevent the novel coronavirus. The best practices to protect yourself against the illness according to CDC guidelines are: washing your hands often for at least 20 seconds, using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, and wiping down frequently touched areas with EPA-approved disinfectants.)

Shoppers who suffer from allergies, asthma, and even autoimmune diseases say that the Germ Guardian Air Purifier has significantly changed their health and air quality. A majority of customers note that the purifier “runs quietly,” makes “air feels fresh,” and keeps their sinuses happy. One shopper who has asthma said that it’s “worth every penny, and then some” and that they simply “cannot live without it.” They went on to explain:

“I have two cats, one short hair, one long. We keep up with cleaning and dusting as much as we can, but I found when we vacuumed it kicked up a lot of dander and allergens into the air. I was finding it hard to breathe when I was in my apartment for extended periods of time. Within an hour of turning [the purifier] on, I noticed an air quality difference. Since buying this product I have not had any wheezing at home… we are sleeping better, the cats sneeze less, everyone’s health is so much better!”

If you suffer from allergies, the Germ Guardian Air Purifier sounds like an investment worth making.