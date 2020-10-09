The property is the most expensive home ever listed in Alexandria, Virginia

A Piece of George Washington's Original Mount Vernon Estate Is for Sale for $60 Million

Ever wonder what it's like to live like the first president? Now's your chance!

A piece of George Washington's original Mount Vernon estate in Alexandria, Virginia, is up for sale. The historic property, which spans 16.5 acres on the Potomac River, is up for sale for $60 million — the most expensive listing price the city has ever seen, according to the Los Angeles Times.

While the Federal-style home on the site, dubbed River View, was actually built in 2018, it is only a few miles away from Washington's original mansion and is on what was originally part of the Founding Father's estate.

"A visit to River View reminds us of why Washington boldly proclaimed, 'I had rather be on my farm than emperor of the world,'" listing agent Heather Corey of TTR Sotheby's International Realty writes of the property.

A stone-lined driveway leads up to the seven-bedroom, thirteen-bathroom, 16,000-square-foot mansion, which offers modern amenities as well as formal spaces including multiple living rooms, a grand hall, and an outdoor terrace.

A highlight of the home is a wood-paneled reception room which leads out to a manicured garden and acres of lush greenery.

According to the Times, the English Colonial-style hedges and rose gardens are based on old blueprints of Washington's property.

The lavish home also includes a movie theater, indoor pool, steam room and sauna. A large game room with a bar and pool table is framed by walls of hand-carved stone.

Floor-to-ceiling windows provide expansive views of the Potomac. The property has 400 feet of river frontage and includes a private dock.

