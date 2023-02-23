This Memory Foam Bath Mat Feels 'Like Stepping on a Cloud' — and It's Up to 48% Off at Amazon

If you're looking for a simple way to make your bathroom feel more luxurious, here's a deal on a customer-favorite you won't want to miss.

Right now, the Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat is up to 48 percent off at Amazon. What sets the highly rated bath mat apart from others is that it's made of polyurethane memory foam. According to shoppers, the "luxuriously thick memory foam" bath mat feels "like stepping on a cloud" — and a soft one at that thanks to its smooth microfiber cover.

Other important features that make it a high quality bath mat? It's super absorbent, meaning it'll dry your feet quickly. Plus, the mat itself dries off in minutes, so you won't have to worry about stepping onto a soggy mat long after you've dried off from a shower or bath. And to help keep it in place, the bottom has anti-skid PVC dots. Just be sure that the bath mat and the floor is fully dry before putting it into place.

Designed with convenience in mind, the bath mat is machine washable and dryer safe. To properly care for it, the brand recommends using cold water and a gentle cycle when throwing it in the machine and tumble drying it with a low heat setting.

The bath mat comes in seven sizes and 22 colors, making it easy to find the perfect one for the space and aesthetic of your bathroom. Pricing varies by size and color, and right now you can snag it in gray for just $16.

Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about the "plush" bath mat, which has racked up more than 43,600 five-star ratings. Many appreciate that it "washes well" and call out its "excellent quality." One reviewer wrote that it "dries so incredibly fast," and added, "There is no mildew smell, and it looks good as new after all its use these past months."

