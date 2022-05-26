PEOPLE Tested Calls This One of the Best Portable Humidifiers, and It's on Sale at Amazon for $21
If you struggle with dry skin and hair at various points throughout the year, a humidifier might be worth adding to your shopping list. Our PEOPLE Tested team rounded up 27 machines and narrowed it down to the best three humidifiers on the market, including one that's on sale for $21 at Amazon right now.
The Geniani Portable Small Cool Mist Humidifier uses a USB port as a power source, making it ideal for desktops, cars, and practically anywhere else with a compatible wall plug-in. It might have a small 250-milliliter tank, but with the touch of a button, it produces enough moisture that "immediately feels noticeable in the air," according to our lab experts.
Choose from a constant or intermittent mist, and after up to eight hours of run time, the device automatically shuts off. Plus, it's super quiet and has a nightlight option so you can use it while you sleep without disturbance.
Buy It! Geniani Portable Small Cool Mist Humidifiers, $20.67 with coupon (orig. $27.97); amazon.com
With its portable design, this humidifier is ideal for small spaces like an office or nightstand. After multiple days of use, the lab experts noted how well it moisturizes the air with a "cool-feeling mist." Not only did our testers say "the price is impossible to beat," but they also raved about how easy it is to clean since it has a "large opening and doesn't require a special brush."
Not to mention, the machine also has a whopping 23,976 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. They love that this humidifier can be refilled from the top and claim that it helps relieve allergy symptoms. One reviewer who's a repeat buyer said, "this humidifier has changed the game for me and my sinus troubles" and added that it's "the best humidifier I've ever had."
With this small yet mighty humidifier, you can kiss dry air goodbye and all the issues that come along with it. At just $21 per unit, it's no wonder the Geniani Portable Humidifier earned the title of best budget.
