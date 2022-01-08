Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Top-Fill Humidifier That's 'So, So, So Quiet' — and It's on Sale
Feeling like your skin is looking parched or that your nose feels extra dry in the mornings when you wake up? You won't be alone. It's the usual seasonal nuisance when low humidity does its best to wreak havoc on everything from your sinuses to your skin, so having a humidifier to make conditions more comfortable indoors is crucial in the winter.
Amazon shoppers evidently can't agree more. The site's best-seller chart for the Home & Kitchen category is dotted with humidifiers these days, and shoppers have crowned Geniani's Huron Top-Fill Cool Mist Humidifier as one of the best. It's currently the fourth best-seller on Amazon for humidifiers, and has more than 19,000 five-star ratings.
Its top-fill functionality means you won't have to worry about leaking water everywhere when refilling it, and cleaning it is super simple. One shopper stressed how it's "so good and so easy to clean," explaining that they just wiped the water chamber with a paper towel and quickly swiped narrow parts with a cotton swab, since "the lid comes apart easily so it was super simple to clean all the places." The smart mode on this humidifier also allows it to automatically adjust output to maintain an optimal moisture level, so it's perfect to avoid over-humidifying your room.
Reviewers even say it's "the best humidifier ever" for being "so, so, so quiet," with one even calling it an answer to their prayers. "I've been saying for years now that I'd love to find a top-loading humidifier that actually worked well and wasn't noisy," they wrote. "This is all of that and more! I had a huge humidifier prior and lugging that tank into the kitchen to fill it every other night was a hassle, not to mention it made a horrible noise that just seemed to get louder when I tried to go to sleep. This is the perfect solution! Larger humidifier that I don't have to lug anywhere, can't hear, and keeps my bedroom at the right humidity level to make it through the cold dry winter."
As an added bonus, you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to the humidifier's dedicated essential oil chamber, so it can not only soothe your skin and sinuses but also give the room a calming refresh. "This is a very simple, beautiful humidifier," wrote a reviewer. "I love that this doesn't scream humidifier like so many other options do. It's very easy to use with just the simple push of a button… If you enjoy diffusing oils, there's a spot in the back for you to add your oil of choice. It worked beautifully, and I foresee us using this frequently (asthma, family allergies, etc)."
Since the humidifier is on sale right now, you'll want to pick one up fast. Shop Geniani's humidifier for $60 at Amazon below.
