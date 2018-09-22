Genevieve Gorder Kicks Off Wedding Weekend with Stunning Welcome Dinner in Morocco

Genevieve Gorder is celebrating her upcoming wedding in style!

Kicking off the festivities on Friday, the Trading Spaces star, 44, and designer and builder Christian Dunbar threw a dinner in Morocco to welcome all of their friends — and the table decor looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Held at the Riad Kitula in Marrakech, the centerpiece of the party was a long table surrounded by lush greenery.

Multiple baskets of brightly colored oranges and elegant olive green candles filled the center of the table, and at each setting, two orange slices were artfully arranged in matching jade green bowls.

The following day, Dunbar voiced his deep appreciation for the decor on Instagram.

Alongside a shot of the table while the festivities were in full swing, he wrote, “LOVE. Welcome dinner in Marrakech last night.”

During the dinner, the couple’s guests went on to share their own photos from the happy occasion, using the wedding hashtag: “#cd❤️gg.”

“Congrats!!!!” one of their friends wrote alongside a photo of the pair smiling together.

Hours earlier, hinting at the extravagance to come, Gorder shared a photo of her and her husband-to-be before the party — while she was still dressed in a robe.

“Let’s throw a party shall we?” she wrote.

After the couple woke up on Saturday, they were also treated to an equally beautiful, although slightly simpler, table display.

While the larger bowls of oranges and some of the candle holders remained on the table, the plates were now covered with a simple plant clipping, delicately arranged underneath the silverware.

“MORNING GLORY. Waking up to this spread after what was literally the funnest night in all my 46 years of life. The welcome dinner party was epic,” Dunbar wrote alongside pictures of the table setting. “THANK YOU to all of our friends who got here. And thank you to @matthewrobbinsdesign specifically for creating so much beauty it hurts!!! Tonight we wed.”

The couple arrived in Morocco earlier this week, and have spent the past couple of days enjoying their new surroundings — including taking a camel ride on the beach with friends.

Gorder — who also has a new Netflix series, Stay Here, in which she makes over Airbnb vacation rentals — got engaged to Dunbar in February.

“It takes a pretty big love to interrupt a beautiful life…this one was undeniable,” she told PEOPLE of her relationship at the time. “So off we go to the dance again.”

The interior designer was previously married to Canadian TV host Tyler Harcott, from whom she split in 2013. They share a daughter, Bebelle, 10.