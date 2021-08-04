"If I didn't have the armor of the vaccine additionally, I wouldn't be talking to you right now, most likely," the HGTV star, who suffers from two autoimmune conditions, said on Tuesday

Genevieve Gorder Feeling 'Better And Better' on Day 9 of COVID Battle, but 'It's a Wicked Beast'

Genevieve Gorder is sharing an update on her health on day 9 of her battle with COVID-19.

In an Instagram story on Tuesday, the 47-year-old HGTV personality said her condition continues to improve as she fights the Delta variant.

"It's day nine of COVID. I'm here, I'm alive, I'm getting better and better every day," she wrote.

"Happy to report most of the symptoms are gone," the Trading Spaces alum added, "The tight, high cough is very minimal. I'm exhausted. It's like I just got done fighting a hundred rounds of boxing. I think I won. But I get tired quickly. Maybe another week? I can't taste or smell. That's weird."

In her initial post on Friday, Gorder revealed she had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in March. She has two autoimmune diseases — Lyme Disease and Hashimoto's — and said she couldn't imagine what her experience with COVID-19 would be like had she not been inoculated.

"I just have to say this isn't like the flu," she noted in her latest post. "It's like saying rattlesnake is like chicken — it's just not. It's a wicked beast. And if I didn't have the armor of the vaccine additionally, I wouldn't be talking to you right now, most likely."

Gorder said in Friday's post that she and her family "were more careful than anyone I knew," as they did not take the coronavirus lightly. In addition to her autoimmune diseases, Gorder said she had asthma as a child.

"I am so grateful to be vaccinated because I know as a person who's had asthma since I was a little girl — and two autoimmunes as an adult — I would be on that hospital table," she wrote Saturday in her second post about the ordeal. "I would be on the ventilator. I would be the one you were praying about."

Gorder added that nights were difficult and indicated she had "a lot of upper respiratory coughing" on top of constant fever and lack of energy.

The fever died down around day 7, and Gorder said she began to feel "so much better."

"The cough is just slight, [the] cough is high and tight and dry," Gorder said in a post on Sunday. "It's not like a cough ... or like the flu. Whenever [someone] says 'oh, it's just like having the flu,' it's not. This is something totally different than the flu. The cough sounds like a strange machine that you didn't know could come out of your body."

She continued: "Congestion, I didn't take any Sudafed, nothing. So, I gotta say, a remarkable change from day six to seven. [I] feel like a human being, and I have energy to maybe do laundry or brush the dread out of my hair."

Now, Gorder is trying to work on regaining her sense of smell and taste, which has not been a simple task.

"I'm just training my dead sniffer on essential oils," she wrote Tuesday. "It's hard. It's like I've lost two senses. And I think that's the hardest part of this when this is all gone right, getting those back?"

Gorder has urged people to continue wearing their masks as the pandemic continues globally. She encouraged unvaccinated people to get vaccinated as well.

"To all of you who are not vaccinating…please, I'm begging you to go get vaccinated today, this would be unbearable without it. Mask up everyone," Gorder said Friday. "See you in a few weeks."