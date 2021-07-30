"As a kid with asthma, an adult with autoimmune, covid was not something I took lightly," the TV designer, who is fully vaccinated, wrote

Trading Spaces' Genevieve Gorder Says She Is on 'Day 5' of Battling COVID Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

On Friday afternoon, the 47-year-old Trading Spaces alum revealed in an Instagram post that she is sick with the illness alongside a photograph of herself in bed.

"Covid day 5," Gorder wrote alongside a photo showing only the top half of her face, with the bottom half covered under a white sheet.

"As a kid with asthma, an adult with autoimmune, covid was not something I took lightly," she continued. "In fact, we were more careful than anyone I knew."

Detailing that she was fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer back in March, Gorder wrote, "Delta is a b*#*h!"

"I can't begin to imagine what this would feel like unvaccinated and for that I'm grateful," she added.

The reality star then pleaded with her thousands of followers, asking them to get vaccinated to protect themselves — and others — from the virus.

"To all of you who are not vaccinating…please, I'm begging you to go get vaccinated today, this would be unbearable without it. Mask up everyone," Gorder concluded. "See you in a few weeks."

In the comments section of her post, fans sent well wishes Gorder's way for her road to recovery.

"Oh no! Feel better ❤️," one fan wrote as another added, "Sending double vaxxed and masked hugs ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Others, meanwhile, told Gorder that they are in the same boat as her and are currently battling the illness as well, or battled it in the past.

"Feel better soon ❤️😢 I'm positive too," said one fan while one other posted, "My best to you. Stay hydrated, one day at a time, and when you have energy, cherish it. You'll bounce back slowly but surely 🤗 from a COVID survivor."

As of Friday, 49.4% (163.8 million) of the United States populace is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while 57.2% (189.9 million) have received at least one dose.

But the new Delta variant, coupled with lingering vaccine hesitancy, is complicating the United States' recovery.

An internal memo from the CDC suggests the Delta variant can spread via vaccinated individuals, The Washington Post reported Thursday night. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky confirmed the document's authenticity to CNN on Friday.