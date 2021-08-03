Genevieve Gorder Reports a 'Remarkable Change' in Her COVID Battle: 'I Feel So Much Better'

"Go get vaccinated," Genevieve Gorder urged her followers on Sunday, as she gave a positive update on "Day 7" of her battle with the Delta variant, after getting fully vaccinated earlier this year

Genevieve Gorder is feeling "so much better" after battling COVID-19 for the past week.

The HGTV personality, 47, took to Instagram with an update on her health on Sunday, which was "Day 7" of her illness with the Delta variant. "I'm happy to report no fever for over 24 hours. I feel so much better," she started in the video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The cough is just slight, [the] cough is high and tight and dry," Gorder continued. "It's not like a cough ... or like the flu. Whenever [someone] says 'oh, it's just like having the flu,' it's not. This is something totally different than the flu. The cough sounds like a strange machine that you didn't know could come out of your body."

"Congestion, I didn't take any Sudafed, nothing," she said. "So, I gotta say, remarkable change from day six to seven. [I] feel like a human being, and I have energy to maybe do laundry or brush the dread out of my hair."

She concluded on a more sincere note, pleading with her more than 178,000 followers to get vaccinated. "I also just want to say how grateful I am to be able to get better," Gorder said as she got a little choked up with tears. "How many hundreds of thousands of people did we lose? Go get vaccinated."

Gorder revealed her diagnosis on Friday, posting a photo of herself in bed with her sheets covering the bottom half of her face. "And guys, Delta is a b*#*h!" she wrote in the caption, noting that it was a breakthrough infection, as she was already fully vaccinated.

"As a kid with asthma, an adult with autoimmune, covid was not something I took lightly. In fact, we were more careful than anyone I knew," Gorder added. "But here I am after being double vacc'd in March (Pfizer)."

The Best Room Wins host has previously opened up about her experience with Lyme disease, which put her at high risk for COVID-19. She told PEOPLE Now in 2019 that the best way to conquer her health struggles was to share her experience.

RELATED VIDEO: Genevieve Gorder Opens Up About Living with Lyme Disease: 'It's Important to Have Community'

"Autoimmune diseases are something that millions and millions and millions of people have that don't really talk about it. But it's important to have community for anything that feels difficult or hard to solve, whether it's design or an autoimmune disease," Gorder said. "When we have a community is when we fix things. That's when things start to get easier."