Genevieve Gorder is comparing her new series to Project Runway, but instead of a fashionable outfit, contestants will be designing an entire room — on a budget.

Each episode of Best Room Wins, which premieres May 2, will challenge two top interior designers to create “luxury looks for less” in a real couple’s home, according to a release from Bravo. Gorder will judge the designers in each episode alongside Elle Decor Editor-in-Chief Whitney Robinson and a rotating guest judge.

The former Trading Spaces star, 44, furthered the Project Runway comparison when she announced her new series on Instagram, writing, “I’ll be your Heidi, your Tim & your Nina alongside my favorite Michael Kors, I mean @whowhatwhit, editor in chief of our favorite @elledecor magazine.“

Much like Project Runway, Gorder’s new show will involve an impressive lineup of rotating guest judges, including Jonathan Adler, Million Dollar Decorators alum Kathryn M. Ireland, Kardashian design guru Martyn Lawrence Bullard, original Queer Eye cast member Thom Filicia, Jeff Andrews, Jamie Bush, Molly Sims, Jason Wu and India Hicks.

The competing designers will have $25,000 to transform one room — a huge sum compared to Trading Spaces’ $2,000 budget.

The judges will determine how well each designer executed creating a luxury look based on three criteria: the overall appeal of the design, how well they used their budget, and the client’s happiness.

Gorder, who married boyfriend Christian Dunbar, 46, in Morocco in August, previously cited that her participation in the Bravo series is the reason she would not be returning to Trading Spaces for season 16, which premiered on HGTV March 16.

“It was not my decision at all,” Gorder told PEOPLE exclusively in February. “I had a previous series already scheduled for the same time that we were going to shoot Trading Spaces. So the only thing that happened was just a schedule conflict.”

Gorder also said at some point she hopes to return to the show, telling PEOPLE: “I always want to do Trading Spaces until the day I die.”

Best Room Wins premieres Thursday, May 2 at 9:30 p.m. EST on Bravo.