The Trading Spaces alum was fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer back in March

Genevieve Gorder Gives Update on Her Battle Against Delta Variant of COVID: 'This Really Sucks'

Genevieve Gorder is giving an update on her health.

On Saturday, a day after the 47-year-old Trading Spaces alum revealed in an Instagram post that she is sick with COVID-19, Gorder updated her fans on her condition as she spoke about how she is feeling in the current moment.

Detailing that it is her sixth day of battling the Delta variant of the illness, the reality star said, "I wanted to just report and tell you how I feel because I don't think we have a lot of content from double [vaccinated] people who've gone through this."

"... But I think this is important," she continued. "This really sucks, it feels horrible. But I'm just starting to feel better today where I can do this. I am so grateful to be vaccinated because I know as a person who's had asthma since I was a little girl — and two autoimmunes as an adult — I would be on that hospital table. I would be on the ventilator. I would be the one you were praying about."

"But I'm okay and I'm starting to feel better," Gorder added. "So yes, we can all still get COVID. But I'd rather have the seatbelt on so that I don't go through the windshield. You know what I mean? Yeah, we can still get sick but we're not going to die."

Noting that "nights are bad" and she has "a lot of upper respiratory coughing," Gorder also explained that she is also constantly running a fever.

"I [don't] have a lot of energy, but I know I'm going to be okay," she said. "This is just a plead to get vaccinated so you don't get hurt. Let's create some herd immunity."

Gorder then detailed that she will continue to share updates in the days to come for fans to tune into before giving a quick shoutout to Gatorade for helping her on her journey.

"You've been awesome," the Best Room Wins host said with a laugh as she held her thumb up.

The day prior, Gorder posted a photograph of herself in bed, showing only the top half of her face with the bottom half covered under a white sheet, where she explained that she contracted COVID-19.

In her post, she wrote, "As a kid with asthma, an adult with autoimmune, covid was not something I took lightly. In fact, we were more careful than anyone I knew."

Detailing that she was fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer back in March, Gorder wrote, "Delta is a b*#*h!" as she pleaded with her thousands of followers to get vaccinated to protect themselves — and others — from the virus.

As of Saturday afternoon, 49.5% (164.2 million) of the United States populace is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while 57.4% (190.5 million) have received at least one dose.