Genevieve Gorder Tied the Knot! See All the Photos From Her Glam Wedding Weekend in Morocco

The Stay Here star married furniture designer Christian Dunbar in Marrakech, Morocco.

Madison Roberts
September 24, 2018 03:03 PM
<p>Genevieve Gorder and Christian Dunbar are married! The <em>Trading Spaces</em> star told PEOPLE in May that she and her furniture designer-model husband planned to <a href="https://people.com/home/trading-spaces-genevieve-gorder-wedding-details/">wed&nbsp;in a small ceremony, then host a &#8220;love party&#8221;</a> in Morocco with friends and family. Before they jetted off to their destination celebration, the couple snapped a shot in the back of a cab on the way to JFK Airport in New York City. &#8220;Covered by the wedding gown garment bag in the back seat,&#8221; Dunbar wrote on Instagram. &#8220;Cannot wait to see my lady in all her glory next week&#8230;&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Off to the Airport

Genevieve Gorder and Christian Dunbar are married! The Trading Spaces star told PEOPLE in May that she and her furniture designer-model husband planned to wed in a small ceremony, then host a “love party” in Morocco with friends and family. Before they jetted off to their destination celebration, the couple snapped a shot in the back of a cab on the way to JFK Airport in New York City. “Covered by the wedding gown garment bag in the back seat,” Dunbar wrote on Instagram. “Cannot wait to see my lady in all her glory next week…” 

Christian Dunbar/Instagram
<p>Gorder, 44, shared a photo of this wrapped box, which may have contained the couple&#8217;s rings, on September 13. &#8220;It&rsquo;s that time&#8230;&#8221; she captioned the picture, followed by the hashtags, &#8220;#morocco and #weddingprep.&#8221;</p>
Ready to Wed

Gorder, 44, shared a photo of this wrapped box, which may have contained the couple’s rings, on September 13. “It’s that time…” she captioned the picture, followed by the hashtags, “#morocco and #weddingprep.”

Genevieve Gorder/Instagram
<p>After all the members of their &#8220;wedding tribe&#8221; (including several famous friends) arrived in Morocco, the group rode camels through the desert.&nbsp;</p> <p><em>Trading Spaces</em> designer John Gidding wrote that he &#8220;got close to a #camel today.&#8221;</p>
A True Hump Day

After all the members of their “wedding tribe” (including several famous friends) arrived in Morocco, the group rode camels through the desert. 

Trading Spaces designer John Gidding wrote that he “got close to a #camel today.”

John Gidding/Instagram
<p>Guests including woodworker&nbsp;Trent Preszler,&nbsp;Gidding, and real estate agent Philip Tabor all enjoyed some rest and relaxation with the groom a few days before the ceremony. &#8220;Handsome Man Club, Present,&#8221; Gorder captioned the photo.&nbsp;</p>
Lounging in the Desert

Guests including woodworker Trent Preszler, Gidding, and real estate agent Philip Tabor all enjoyed some rest and relaxation with the groom a few days before the ceremony. “Handsome Man Club, Present,” Gorder captioned the photo. 

Genevieve Gorder/Instagram
<p>The couple held a welcome dinner for their guests at the&nbsp;<a href="https://www.kitulamarrakech.com/starttheexperience">Riad Kitula</a>&nbsp;in Marrakech. The centerpiece of the party was a long table surrounded by lush greenery.&nbsp;Gorder told PEOPLE in May that she wanted her wedding celebration to be &ldquo;a&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/trading-spaces-genevieve-gorder-wedding-details/">super sexy dinner party</a>&nbsp;in a beautiful riad for my friends,&rdquo; rather than a traditional ceremony and reception.</p>
Welcome Dinner

The couple held a welcome dinner for their guests at the Riad Kitula in Marrakech. The centerpiece of the party was a long table surrounded by lush greenery. Gorder told PEOPLE in May that she wanted her wedding celebration to be “a super sexy dinner party in a beautiful riad for my friends,” rather than a traditional ceremony and reception.

Carmindy Bowyer/Instagram
<p>Guests at the welcome dinner, including interior designer and blogger Aphrochic (left), dipped their toes in the water to escape the desert heat.</p>
Toes in the Pool

Guests at the welcome dinner, including interior designer and blogger Aphrochic (left), dipped their toes in the water to escape the desert heat.

Aphrochic/Instagram
<p><em>What Not to Wear</em> makeup artist Carmindy Bowyer also attended the festivities, and posed on the floor with the band during the welcome reception.</p>
Pose With the Band

What Not to Wear makeup artist Carmindy Bowyer also attended the festivities, and posed on the floor with the band during the welcome reception.

Carmindy Bowyer/Instagram
<p>The couple sported facial jewels applied by Carmindy to their dinner. Gorder thanked her friends for coming in a heartfelt Instagram post. &#8220;Without SuperFriends what good is life?&#8221; she wrote. &#8220;Getting our gang of heroes together across the oceans and watching each of them flex their powers for love.&nbsp;Each night feels even more incredible than the next, not because of our plans but because we are together.&#8221;</p>
Bedazzled

The couple sported facial jewels applied by Carmindy to their dinner. Gorder thanked her friends for coming in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Without SuperFriends what good is life?” she wrote. “Getting our gang of heroes together across the oceans and watching each of them flex their powers for love. Each night feels even more incredible than the next, not because of our plans but because we are together.”

Genevieve Gorder/Instagram
<p>The couple&#8217;s legal ceremony was likely more private, as Gorder told PEOPLE in May that when she wed Dunbar, it would be&nbsp;an intimate gathering. &ldquo;We&rsquo;re gonna do it alone with my daughter,&#8221; she said. &#8220;It&rsquo;s for us.&#8221;</p> <p>However, that didn&#8217;t stop them from being in full celebration mode during their big day with friends and family. &#8220;Let&rsquo;s throw a party shall we?&#8221; Gorder wrote alongside a photo of herself donning a white robe and her groom in a button-down.&nbsp;</p>
Wedding Day

The couple’s legal ceremony was likely more private, as Gorder told PEOPLE in May that when she wed Dunbar, it would be an intimate gathering. “We’re gonna do it alone with my daughter,” she said. “It’s for us.”

However, that didn’t stop them from being in full celebration mode during their big day with friends and family. “Let’s throw a party shall we?” Gorder wrote alongside a photo of herself donning a white robe and her groom in a button-down. 

Genevieve Gorder/Instagram
<p>Before they headed out into the desert, Dunbar snapped a selfie with his future wife. &#8220;Desert Bound!!!&#8221; he wrote.</p>
Going to the Desert

Before they headed out into the desert, Dunbar snapped a selfie with his future wife. “Desert Bound!!!” he wrote.

Christian Dunbar/Instagram
<p>Ahead of the big evening, designer and event planner Matthew Robbins Design shared a photo of the venue, an open space in the middle of the desert, complete with plush floor pillows and rugs.&nbsp;&ldquo;I&rsquo;m so chill I don&rsquo;t really like big, planned formal events,&rdquo; Gorder told PEOPLE of her potential wedding plans. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s a love party. Just come have a great night.&rdquo;</p>
Desert-Chic

Ahead of the big evening, designer and event planner Matthew Robbins Design shared a photo of the venue, an open space in the middle of the desert, complete with plush floor pillows and rugs. “I’m so chill I don’t really like big, planned formal events,” Gorder told PEOPLE of her potential wedding plans. “It’s a love party. Just come have a great night.”

Robbins Otoya/Instagram
<p>&#8220;I mean with this gang? How can we ever fail?&#8221; Gorder captioned a photo of her guests strolling through the streets of Marrakech on the way to the ceremony. &#8220;Wedding guest strut.&#8221;</p>
Parading Through the Streets

“I mean with this gang? How can we ever fail?” Gorder captioned a photo of her guests strolling through the streets of Marrakech on the way to the ceremony. “Wedding guest strut.”

Genevieve Gorder/Instagram
<p>Gidding posted a photo of the finished open-air space, adorned with tents and low gold tables on Instagram. &#8220;The sun set behind us as the ceremony started, the desert yawning out in every direction under a rare thunderstorm,&#8221; Gidding wrote. &#8220;Christian and Genevieve married just as the skies opened up, so we stepped off the beni ourains, kicked off our sandals and danced some moments in the desert rain until it petered out, moving away towards the Atlas Mountains, the sky latticed with lightning that danced in the clouds for hours.&#8221;</p>
A Sunset Ceremony

Gidding posted a photo of the finished open-air space, adorned with tents and low gold tables on Instagram. “The sun set behind us as the ceremony started, the desert yawning out in every direction under a rare thunderstorm,” Gidding wrote. “Christian and Genevieve married just as the skies opened up, so we stepped off the beni ourains, kicked off our sandals and danced some moments in the desert rain until it petered out, moving away towards the Atlas Mountains, the sky latticed with lightning that danced in the clouds for hours.”

John Gidding/Instagram
<p>Following the ceremony, the group sat down for another dinner, with a setting by Matthew Robbins Design. The tablescape featured a gold, pink, black and white color scheme, and incorporated decorative elements and produce from the region with the serving bowls and candlesticks.</p>
Tribal Table Setting

Following the ceremony, the group sat down for another dinner, with a setting by Matthew Robbins Design. The tablescape featured a gold, pink, black and white color scheme, and incorporated decorative elements and produce from the region with the serving bowls and candlesticks.

Matthew Robbins Design/Instagram
<p>Gorder&#8217;s cousin,&nbsp;Thavius Beck, DJ&#8217;d the event and set his equipment atop a traditional ivory Moroccan wedding blanket.</p>
A Family Affair

Gorder’s cousin, Thavius Beck, DJ’d the event and set his equipment atop a traditional ivory Moroccan wedding blanket.

Genevieve Gorder/Instagram
<p>Carmindy showed off her wedding guest attire (complete with a beaded headpiece) as she posed for a selfie with Gidding during the celebration.&nbsp;</p>
Selfie Time

Carmindy showed off her wedding guest attire (complete with a beaded headpiece) as she posed for a selfie with Gidding during the celebration. 

Carmindy Bowyer/Instagram
