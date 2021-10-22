Gene Simmons Lists His Las Vegas Valley Estate for $14.95 Million — See Inside!

The property is described as a "modern desert mansion" on a nearly one-acre plot of land and features a private garden with walking trails adjacent to the house

Gene Simmons is saying goodbye to another one of his extravagant homes.

The KISS frontman, 72, has listed his Las Vegas mansion for $14.95 million, PEOPLE confirms. The 11,000-square-foot estate is located just south of the Las Vegas strip in the prestigious Ascaya community.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This home offers so much, from its incredible sweeping valley views and its contemporary modern architecture to its dedication to privacy and exclusivity," says broker Evangelina Duke-Petroni of The Ivan Sher Group, which is representing the sale.

The property is described as a "modern desert mansion" on a nearly one-acre plot of land and features a private garden with walking trails adjacent to the house.

Gene Simmons Credit: Stetson Ybarra Photography

Six bedrooms and eight bathrooms can be found throughout the home's three levels. The luxury pad also includes an outdoor courtyard with a floating walkway over a koi pond, water features, and 11 attached garage spaces.

Many of the home's spaces boast expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase a direct view of the city lights below, though the property's center great room is considered to be the most eye-catching with a soaring three-tiered glass wall that overlooks the pool.

The kitchen has a completely custom contemporary design with glossy red accents throughout, dual center islands, and an elongated breakfast bar with room for seven seats.

Gene Simmons Credit: Stetson Ybarra Photography

The lower level of the home includes an 11-seat movie theater and a private bar.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has an entire wall of glass, as well as a private balcony suspended over the courtyard. A second primary bedroom complete with its own powder room and courtyard access is located downstairs.

Gene Simmons Credit: Stetson Ybarra Photography

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the backyard, a sparkling pool with a shallow lounge area and spa sits next to a custom sunken firepit.

Residents of the Ascaya community also have access to a 23,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, recreation room, pool and spa, pickleball courts and a two-tiered tennis pavilion.

Gene Simmons Credit: Stetson Ybarra Photography

Simmons has been selling quite a few of his properties this year.

In February, he sold his four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the Hollywood Hills for $2 million. Seven months later, PEOPLE confirmed that the rocker offloaded his longtime Beverly Hills mansion for $16 million.

Last year, Simmons told Architectural Digest that he planned on moving out of California due to the state's taxes.