Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This ‘Exceptionally Lightweight’ Vacuum That’s Only $44 Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon shoppers are always searching for the next best vacuum that’s powerful, lightweight, and affordable. While Dyson and Shark are known for their highly rated models, a few under-the-radar brands, like Moosoo and Aposen, are becoming more popular thanks to their super low prices. Right now, this “exceptionally lightweight” vacuum from GeeMo is making its way up the best-sellers chart — and Prime members can get it for as little as $44.

The GeeMo 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner is currently Amazon’s sixth best-selling stick vacuum. The vacuum features an extension tube that can be adjusted to three different lengths, a 23-foot long cord, and a washable high-particulate air filter. It comes with two attachments and can be used on both hardwood floors and carpets (note that the brand doesn’t recommend using it on high pile carpeting).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The GeeMo vacuum usually retails for a super affordable price ($60), but it’s now even cheaper thanks to this Prime deal. While all Amazon customers can snag the vacuum on sale for $49, only Prime members can get an extra $4.90 off at checkout — bringing the price down to just $44.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! GeeMo 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $44.09 with Prime (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Over 900 Amazon customers have left raving reviews for the GeeMo vacuum, saying it’s the lightest vacuum they’ve ever used (it weighs just 2.8 pounds) and that it actually makes cleaning “easy and fast.”

“This little vacuum is surprisingly powerful! It does a helluva job for such a lightweight machine,” one shopper wrote. “I am disabled with spinal injuries. I can't lift much or do jerky movements back and forth with a heavy vacuum… using this vacuum is such a breeze. It is very simple to use, switching from a sweeper to a handheld and back. Makes cleaning the stairs so much easier [and] it has a nice long cord which is helpful.”

A handful of customers even said the GeeMo vacuum is a “great alternative” to the Dyson if you want something smaller and a “fraction of the cost.”