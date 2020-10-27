Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You can snag it for as low as $80

Shoppers Claim This Is the ‘Cadillac of Cordless Vacuums’ — and It’s Secretly on Sale for Amazon Prime Members

Love a good vacuum deal? So do we — and we found one you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

The GeeMo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner just landed on Amazon this month, and it’s already becoming a popular choice amongst shoppers. While you may have not heard of the under-the-radar brand, it’s actually responsible for some of Amazon’s best-selling stick vacuum cleaners from Moosoo and Aposen, which are owned by GeeMo.

The GeeMo vacuum is available in two colors, purple and white (the only difference between the two is the wattage of each) and comes with two attachments, as well as a wall charging station. It has a 30-minute run time after a full charge and is ideal for hardwood floors, but shoppers say it works just as well on carpeting too.

The vacuum usually retails for $130, but Prime members can shop it for just $98 thanks to an exclusive discount. All shoppers can get the vacuum on sale for eight percent, as well as clip a $10 coupon at checkout, but you can only save an extra $12 on top of that if you have a Prime account. Not to mention, you can save even more on the white model, which is only $80 after the coupon and Prime savings.

The vacuum is still racking up reviews, but 90 percent of shoppers who have purchased it have already left it a five-star rating. Customers rave that it’s “absolutely fabulous,” thanks to being powerful, lightweight, and quiet.

“I've bought at least three of these types of vacuums in the past. This is the most powerful,” one shopper wrote. “[It] literally leaves like nothing behind. Even the pesky dog hairs that I would run back and forth over multiple times... I could barely sweep my steps before having to recharge any of the other ones, and this one makes it through the entire upstairs hardwood and the steps.”

The same customer expressed that the GeeMo vacuum has made cleaning less of a chore, and even called it the “Cadillac of cordless vacuums” that “you won't break the bank buying.”