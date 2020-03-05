Deal Alert! The Stick Vacuum That’s Quickly Becoming an Amazon Best-Seller Is Only $47 If You’re a Prime Member

Image zoom

If you haven’t taken advantage of a Just for Prime deal on Amazon yet, you’re missing out. Shoppers have been saving big on all kinds of products, from high-quality earbuds to stylish handbags, all thanks to having a Prime membership. And it seems like PEOPLE readers especially love extra Prime savings when it comes to vacuum cleaners.

Readers bought hundreds of this Orfeld cordless vacuum last month, and another vacuum from the same brand sold out in under 24 hours this week. Now, we found another Just for Prime gem you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP: the GeeMee Stick Vacuum Cleaner.

The GeeMee vacuum is currently $11.80 off for Prime users, bringing its price down to just $47. The under-the-radar appliance has slowly but surely been climbing up the stick vacuums best-sellers chart on the site — it’s currently in the top 20. Out of over 1,000 ratings, 71 percent of shoppers think the vacuum is “absolutely fantastic,” raving that it’s super lightweight (it weighs less than 3 pounds) and has a powerful suction.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! GeeMee Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $47.18 (orig. $58.99); amazon.com

The corded vacuum cleaner features an adjustable tube that extends up to 30 inches and reduces to 16 inches for easy storage, plus a two-in-one brush head that can switch between floors and carpets. The GeeMee vacuum also converts into a handheld cleaner.

Despite its low price, shoppers say the vacuum exceeds their expectations and even “blows Dyson vacuum cleaners away.”

“I have [had] many vacuums, which includes the cordless Dyson V6. This vacuum is by far my favorite [because] it’s ultra lightweight, yet so powerful,” one shopper wrote. “I have a 9-month-old daughter who’s attached to mommy at all times — I can easily vacuum the house with one hand while holding her.”

With so many good reviews and such a low price, we’re sold. If you’re eying the GeeMee Stick Vacuum Cleaner, you’ll want to add it to your cart quickly — we’re not sure how long this Prime deal will last, and it might sell out before you know it.