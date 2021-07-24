Amazon Shoppers Say This Outdoor Misting Fan Makes a 'Massive Difference' in 95-Degree Weather

The Geek Aire Outdoor Misting Fan is a cordless, battery-operated fan that features three spray nozzles. It comes in two sizes (12 inches and 16 inches), has a detachable battery, and works with almost all standard U.S. garden hoses, per the brand. It has a runtime of up to 23 hours (depending on how long the battery was charged for), and it can be wall-mounted. Shoppers from California to Florida agree that the fan is "worth its weight in gold" because of how well it cools down their patios; one customer even said that it "cools down the whole patio easily [by] 10 degrees or more."