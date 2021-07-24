Amazon Shoppers Say This Outdoor Misting Fan Makes a 'Massive Difference' in 95-Degree Weather
If hot weather is preventing you from enjoying time outdoors, you're in luck: Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have found a solution that they claim will keep you comfortable — even if it's over 100 degrees out.
The Geek Aire Outdoor Misting Fan is a cordless, battery-operated fan that features three spray nozzles. It comes in two sizes (12 inches and 16 inches), has a detachable battery, and works with almost all standard U.S. garden hoses, per the brand. It has a runtime of up to 23 hours (depending on how long the battery was charged for), and it can be wall-mounted. Shoppers from California to Florida agree that the fan is "worth its weight in gold" because of how well it cools down their patios; one customer even said that it "cools down the whole patio easily [by] 10 degrees or more."
You can buy the Geek Aire fan for just $128 for a limited time thanks to a 10 percent markdown on Amazon and an extra 15 percent off at checkout through a coupon on the product page.
Whether you're experiencing temperatures in the 80s, 90s, or 100s, Amazon shoppers say this powerful misting fan will make a "massive difference." One customer in Nashville said it was "incredible" to use while working in 95-degree heat, while another shopper raved: "In 102 degree heat, this fan really made an outdoor luncheon quite comfortable."
"We got this to try to make the outdoors bearable during the 100+ degree temperatures this summer," another customer wrote. "It has worked like a charm… Now that the weather is cooling down, we've moved it indoors and it is doubling as a personal fan for our workout area. Battery life holds up pretty well and it was easy enough to set up. We haven't had any issues with it and have probably used it for 30-40 hours — would definitely recommend."
The Geek Aire Outdoor Misting Fan sounds like a must-have for anyone trying to make the most out of their patio or backyard this summer.
